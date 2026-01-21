Radhika Merchant redefines effortless holiday dressing in simple outfit on Maldives vacay with Anant Ambani

According to them, Ambani’s Boeing 737 private jet landed in the Maldives on Saturday, and witnesses at the airport said the couple were accompanied by around 50 security personnel. The couple are currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, a private island.

Let's decode Radhika's holiday look for flying out of the country:

What did Rahika Merchant wear to arrive in the Maldives? Radhika, known for her impressive collection of couture dresses, traditional artisan sarees, and Indian designer clothing, chose a simple airport look for her arrival in the Maldives. Pictures shared on the Instagram page showed Radhika casually holding a drink, dressed in a white Christian Dior tee and cream jogger pants.

Radhika's French designer Polo shirt featured a collared neckline, button closures, half-length sleeves, a logo print on the bust, striped detailing at the hem, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a short hemline. As for the bottoms, they have a mid-rise waist, cinched hem, a relaxed, ballooned fit, and side pockets.

Radhika rounded off the airport attire with simple slide footwear and a black baseball cap. Lastly, she chose to leave her silky, long tresses loose and a soft, minimal makeup look, including glossy pink lips, a dewy base, and rouge-tinted cheeks.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot in July 2024 in Mumbai, India. Their grand wedding festivities were attended by A-listers from all over the world.