Did Victoria Beckham really refuse to design Nicola Peltz's wedding dress as Brooklyn claims? What old interview reveals

One of Brooklyn's claims in the tell-all Instagram Stories revealed that his mom, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, broke her promise to make a wedding dress for his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, ‘at the eleventh hour’. However, a 2022 Vogue interview with Nicola and her stylist suggests otherwise.

In a series of recent Instagram Stories, Brooklyn Beckham , son of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed his family's ‘controlling’ nature. He opened up about their alleged emotional manipulation, public humiliation, and pressure that continued even after his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

For her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022, Nicola wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture dress as she walked down the aisle. At the time, she and her stylist, Leslie Fremar, gave an interview to Vogue, sharing that the bridal look had been a long time in the making. In fact, Nicola had said that Valentino was her ‘first port of call’, calling it a no-brainer decision.

Nicola's Valentino dress was a year in the making Moreover, the gown was the result of Nicola's many conversations with the team of former Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, spanning at least a year. She even wore a mock-up of the garment before additional changes were made to the final design.

Nicola also made two trips to Rome to help conceptualise the dress and even had two fitting sessions in the United States. The head seamstresses even travelled to Miami to make sure every detail was immaculate on the big day. “Seeing all the runway dresses in real life was so magic. It looked like someone's dream closet,” she had told Vogue at that time.

In fact, her stylist called the process of choosing the bridal dress from sketches, fabrics, and other elements “the ultimate couture experience.” Talking about the dress, she had told Vogue, “The simplicity of it was magnificent. We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery.”

Nicola and her stylist's interview with Vogue seemingly contradicts Brooklyn’s new claim that his fashion designer mom was set to design his bride’s gown, but pulled out at the last minute.