Young Ranbir Kapoor, happy Rishi Kapoor feature in Riddhima Kapoor's throwback video from 2006 wedding

She wrote with the post, "Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them. ❤️ And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love.

The video shows Rishi Kapoor holding Bharat by his arm and guiding him to the stage for a varmala ceremony. Riddhima was brought on stage by her brother, a young Ranbir Kapoor. She wore an orange-red lehenga for her big day and Bharat wore a sehra on cream sherwani.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late star Rishi Kapoor , has shared a post marking 20 years of marriage with Bharat Sahni. The post features a wedding video from 2006, the night they tied the knot.

“Even now after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face. ❤️ 20 years of love, growth and togetherness. Still choosing you every single day. POV: The sehra said, “I’m not leaving.” Happy anniversary to us ❤️🤗 25/01/06 ♾️”

Dia Mirza commented, “Happy Anniversary.” Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor also wished the couple. A follower wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime happiness, love and togetherness.. Happy anniversary.” Another commented, “Congratulations lots of blessings happy anniversary.”

About Riddhima Kapoor Riddhima and Bharat also have a daughter named Samara. Riddhima was seen in reality web series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives alongside Shalini Passi, Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan.

She is also working on her debut movie with mom Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma.