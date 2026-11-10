One accessory that elevated all my Switzerland vacation looks: Tried and Tested

Leg warmers that became a fashion statement during my recent trip. These effortlessly added a touch of glamour to my outfits. (HT TRAVEL) I am not a very fashion-savvy person and usually pick comfort over style on most days, so when I had to pack for my recent trip to Switzerland, I was at a loss on how to pair the right clothes with the right accessories, and will all of that really come together to help create perfect outfits that made complete sense in terms of comfort but also looked stylish enough to make me look good in the photos.

I dove into an AI and e-commerce rabbit hole for a few hours and I realised it’s about finding the right pairings that work in a mix and match layering style of dressing. Equipped with a brief outline of what kind of clothes I would be carrying I started to doom scroll on Myntra. Searching. Adding to cart. Moving to wishlist. Deleting from wishlist. Back to searching and then I came across the brand Theater. Homegrown label so it checked that big box for me and the options and styles were so many and so good looking that I settled down for a shopping haul from just that brand.

But today I am not here to discuss everything I shopped for. We are here to discuss that one accessory that changed my fashion game. The leg warmers.

What makes the THEATER leg warmers worth buying? The THEATER Knee Length Plush Leg Warmer Socks come as a pair in grey. They have ribbed openings, flat toe seams and a knee-length fit. The material is nylon, and the brand recommends hand washing them.

I liked how they looked, but what really worked for me was how easily they fitted into my winter wardrobe. They were comfortable over my thermals, didn’t need much styling and added just the right amount of interest to otherwise simple outfits.

I bought them for Rs. 1,393, against an MRP of Rs. 1,990. Prices and discounts on Myntra may vary.

Are these leg warmers warm enough for a winter holiday? This was the real test for me. I was travelling to Switzerland, and keeping warm was obviously a bigger priority than just looking good.

I wore these over my thermal trousers, with thermal tops, sweaters and sneakers. On particularly cold days, I also wore a pair of fleece-lined leg warmers from THEATER over these.

My legs stayed warm, and I was quite happy with how they worked as an extra layer. They weren’t just something I packed to make my outfits look good. I actually got plenty of use out of them.

How I styled my leg warmers in Switzerland I ended up wearing these on three different occasions during my six-day trip, and each time I styled them a little differently.

Pulled up to the knees: I wore them at their full length, covering my knees. This was probably my favourite way to style them with thermal trousers and sneakers.

Worn at calf length: On other occasions, I pulled them down below my knees. A small change, but it gave the outfit a different look.

Scrunched up above my sneakers: I also wore them bunched up around my lower legs, just above my sneakers. This gave them that relaxed, bundled-up look which I really liked.

What I loved was that I didn’t have to put much thought into the rest of my outfit. A pair of thermals, a sweater and sneakers were enough. The leg warmers did the rest.

Are THEATER leg warmers comfortable to wear all day? I found them very easy to wear, particularly over my thermal layers. They felt soft and comfortable, and I didn’t have to keep adjusting them throughout the day.

The ribbed opening also helped keep them in place. My only concern is how long the elastic will retain its stretch. It held up perfectly through my six days in Switzerland, but I’ll need to use and wash them a few more times before I can comment on their long-term durability.

How is the quality of THEATER leg warmers? I was happy with the quality. The fabric felt nice, the finish was good, and they held up well throughout my trip.

The flat toe seam is a nice little detail, too. The only thing I’d like to see is how the elastic holds up after repeated use. For now, I have no complaints.

Are THEATER leg warmers worth buying? For me, absolutely. I bought them quite randomly, hoping they would work with my winter outfits, and they ended up being one of my favourite purchases for Switzerland. I wore them three times during the trip and received compliments from almost everyone I travelled with from India. What I didn’t expect was getting compliments from women in Switzerland, too. A few even commented on how lovely they looked, particularly at hotel receptions in Geneva.

That’s always a nice feeling, but the bigger win was that they were genuinely useful. They kept my legs warm, worked with different outfits and made getting dressed for cold weather a little more fun.

I’d happily pack them for another winter holiday. I just hope the elastic lasts me a few more trips!