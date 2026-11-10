Pulmonologist reveals how to manage coughing, headaches and spot warning signs amid rising AQI

During Diwali and after the festival, the air quality is reaching dangerous levels, and people are waking up with headaches, coughing and sneezing. Those with comorbidities are even more vulnerable. At this time, panicking is not the answer. Even if you have an air purifier at home, you still need to know how to manage these symptoms.

We asked a pulmonologist what needs to be done to manage these symptoms in the wake of rising pollution levels.

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Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, associate director of pulmonology and critical care at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, expressed concern that fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10), along with harmful gases released during firecracker combustion, can irritate the airways and trigger coughing, a sore throat, sneezing, wheezing, chest tightness, headaches and eye irritation. Those with asthma, COPD, and other respiratory conditions should be more careful, as they are at greater risk.