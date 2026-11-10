Pulmonologist reveals how to manage coughing, headaches and spot warning signs amid rising AQI
Stay indoors, limit outdoor exercise, and use a mask outside and an air purifier at home. Seek medical advice for worsening symptoms.
During Diwali and after the festival, the air quality is reaching dangerous levels, and people are waking up with headaches, coughing and sneezing. Those with comorbidities are even more vulnerable. At this time, panicking is not the answer. Even if you have an air purifier at home, you still need to know how to manage these symptoms.
We asked a pulmonologist what needs to be done to manage these symptoms in the wake of rising pollution levels.
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Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, associate director of pulmonology and critical care at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, expressed concern that fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10), along with harmful gases released during firecracker combustion, can irritate the airways and trigger coughing, a sore throat, sneezing, wheezing, chest tightness, headaches and eye irritation. Those with asthma, COPD, and other respiratory conditions should be more careful, as they are at greater risk.
How to manage symptoms?
Managing symptoms starts with reducing exposure immediately, which means staying indoors, wearing a mask when stepping outside and using an air purifier at home. Limit outdoor exercise as well. To help soothe the symptoms you are experiencing, the pulmonologist recommended staying hydrated and having warm fluids.
He said, “For mild coughing and throat irritation, drink adequate water, have warm fluids and gargle with lukewarm salt water. Honey may help soothe coughing in adults and children above one year. Avoid smoking, incense sticks and other sources of indoor pollution. If you experience a headache, move to a cleaner environment, rest and stay hydrated. People using prescribed inhalers should continue their medication as advised by their doctor.”
What are the immediate warning signs?
Do not ignore warning signs, as they may mean a worsening situation or a serious condition. Symptoms such as a persistent or worsening cough, wheezing and chest tightness require attention. Dr Grover identified the following red flags that require imemdiate medical help:
- Difficulty speaking in complete sentences
- Severe breathing difficulty
- Bluish lips
- Confusion
- Fainting
Preventive measures
Here are the recommended preventive measures from the expert:
- Minimise exposure to polluted air.
- Avoid outdoor activities during periods of severe pollution.
- Keep windows closed when outdoor air quality is poor.
- Use a HEPA air purifier, if available.
- Wear a well-fitted N95 mask when stepping outside.
- Take extra precautions for children, older adults, and people with existing respiratory illnesses.
- Do not ignore persistent symptoms as only regular Diwali irritation.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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