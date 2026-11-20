CULPEPER, Va.—Bec and John Thompson steeled themselves as Milo thrust his little arms in their direction. “Want to hug Mommy! Want to hug Daddy!” their 4-year-old screamed. “Don’t hug him,” Bec Thompson recalled an autism-therapy worker instructing them. “Don’t talk. Don’t respond.” Milo banged his head on the floor in frustration and sobbed before curling up exhausted two hours later. It was the fall of 2019. The Thompsons had turned to a widely used therapy called applied behavior analysis, or ABA, to treat Milo’s autism, which left him struggling to communicate and prone to outbursts. ABA typically uses repetition and positive reinforcement to teach desired skills and behaviors, and seeks to reduce undesired ones. The goal is to help autistic people navigate daily living. The approach taken by the behavioral workers the Thompsons hired, however, seemed to make Milo’s outbursts worse, his parents said. The strict commands meant to reduce his headbanging and self-harm increased their frequency. Instructions to ignore their child when he grew agitated left the Thompsons perplexed and anguished. Other autism-treatment specialists said in interviews that the tactics used on Milo were inappropriate. “I felt like I was training a dog,” John Thompson said. ABA has become the most widely used form of autism treatment and is backed by decades of research. It often is recommended to parents by doctors and covered by insurance plans. A boom in treatment, driven in part by rising diagnosis rates, has attracted thousands of providers to the industry. They range from companies led by autism-therapy experts to those launched by business people with little healthcare experience and, in some cases, outright fraudsters. There is little oversight. Parents said in interviews that they struggled to navigate their options, frequently with little guidance about what might truly help their child. In some cases, parents said, they gave up on ABA treatment following distressing experiences.

Bec Thompson, Milo’s mother, struggled to find an ABA provider she and her husband felt comfortable with.

One company the Thompsons used cycled through more than 10 different workers to treat Milo over two years. A second settled with the Justice Department for nearly $1 million in 2023 over claims it falsely billed for ABA services. “We were completely flying blind,” Bec Thompson said. “We knew ABA was what everyone recommended and knew people who had good things to say about it, but we had no idea what good ABA was supposed to look like.” Veteran ABA providers, consultants and experts in the field said many families find themselves making critical decisions for their children with little information about who is actually treating them. “Parents are often told to act fast on early intervention and then left to figure out an unfamiliar system on their own,” said Kristen Byra, an ABA provider who consults with other providers on improving outcomes. “They’re making one of the most important decisions for their child with very little support, and that’s a gap our field should be working to close.” Strict compliance ABA emerged in the 1960s from the burgeoning field of behavioral psychology, pioneered by Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner, who famously showed a rat could be taught to press a lever when rewarded with a treat. As an autism treatment, it quickly proved controversial, with some early practitioners using electric shocks to deter children from unwanted behaviors such as hurting themselves. In recent years, therapy providers have moved away from such harsh measures, and studies have shown ABA can reduce disruptive behaviors in some children, improve communication and help prepare autistic children for school and the demands of daily life. Buoyed by positive outcomes, ABA proponents and parent advocacy groups led a charge to get states to require insurance to cover autism treatment. The practice has surged ever since. Behavior technicians, who often are paid about $20 an hour, provide the bulk of ABA therapy. In many states those front-line workers need little more than a high-school diploma and 40 hours of online training. They are overseen by behavior analysts, more highly trained staffers who typically have master’s degrees. The Thompsons said they first opted for ABA in 2017 after a developmental pediatrician diagnosed Milo with autism before his third birthday. He had stopped singing along with his favorite songs and started banging his head. Leap Ahead, an ABA provider in Manassas, Va., near where they then lived, had done wonders for John Thompson’s younger brother, who also is autistic, and the Thompsons had high hopes it could help their son. Milo qualified for unlimited ABA visits under the Highmark insurance plan John Thompson had through his job designing corporate security systems. Each visit cost them a $40 copay.

Holes made by Milo are all over the Thompson family’s home in Culpeper, Va.

Shortly after Milo began his six to eight hours of weekly ABA, the Thompsons began to feel something was amiss. Their first technician left after less than a month. And Leap Ahead’s treatment, they said, which emphasized strict compliance and withholding comfort until Milo obeyed commands, struck them as harsh. If Milo wanted something, such as a snack, he needed to comply with a directive. If he refused or grew agitated, his parents recalled, Leap Ahead workers instructed Bec and John to disengage until he calmed down, telling them to turn their backs to him if he tried to hug them or sought affection. Milo then had to perform a neutral task, such as patting his head or clapping his hands, before getting what he wanted. Notes from a Leap Ahead technician, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, described an outburst in which Milo wanted his mother, and a technician, guided by an analyst, blocked him from getting to her. It took 90 minutes for Milo to calm down, the notes said. “They told us repeatedly that things get really, really bad before they get better,” Bec Thompson said. “We assumed that enduring that escalation was part of helping him.” Seven experts on autism care interviewed by the Journal, including ABA analysts, psychologists and a pediatrician, said deliberately withholding parental comfort and affection from a melting-down child was rarely appropriate therapeutically, and could increase the risk of escalating outbursts. “If you’re looking for ways to incentivize children to acquire the behavioral skills that allow them to adapt in society, it seems particularly cruel to use something that should be a given, which is a family’s love,” said Dr. Alice Kuo, who runs a clinic for autistic children at the University of California, Los Angeles. “You’re causing emotional damage if you do something like that.” Talisha Sachlis, Leap Ahead’s founder and chief executive, said she couldn’t comment on individual cases due to privacy laws. She referred to a code of guiding principles for analysts that emphasizes protecting client dignity and ethical care. In 2019, the Thompsons switched to Connex Family Services, which also practiced ABA. At first, the Thompsons were pleased with the work its technicians did with Milo at his preschool, and Milo seemed to like them, too.

Bec Thompson tries to comfort her son after he became upset.

After COVID hit, Connex agreed to continue working with Milo at home. It bumped Milo’s weekly therapy hours from eight to 18 and instructed the Thompsons to use a script, with specific prompts, to elicit the behavior they wanted and reduce his outbursts, the Thompsons said. The approach was similar to what had alarmed them about the prior provider. “If he could not produce the prescribed response,” Bec Thompson recalled, “we were specifically instructed not to give him attention, meaning connection was withheld precisely when he was struggling most.” Milo began to dread ABA, telling his parents “No JoAnnie!” and “All done JoAnnie!” referring to one of his technicians, his parents said. In early 2021, two of Milo’s longest-tenured workers, an analyst and a technician, left. The new technician Connex assigned soon after seemed overwhelmed, the Thompsons said, and Milo would run upstairs to find his mother during sessions. Connex appears to no longer be in business, and efforts to get comment from the company and its managers were unsuccessful. High turnover During the first year Leap Ahead treated Milo, many different technicians were assigned to work with him. With schedule changes, sick days and employees leaving the company, the Thompsons said, it was difficult to keep track of who was coming. ABA providers and consultants say turnover, especially among technicians, plagues the industry, and can be difficult for autistic children, who already struggle socially. A report by CentralReach, which supplies software and data to ABA providers, estimated that the turnover rate among ABA technicians and analysts using its products ranged from 77% to 90% in 2025. After Parker and Julie Davis’s 2½-year-old son, Jack, was diagnosed with autism, a psychologist sent them seven pages of ABA providers across central Pennsylvania. Some were already out of business, others had long wait lists and others were nowhere near the Davis’s home in Hershey. Julie Davis scoured social media for information. “It felt like being tossed in the deep end and having nobody to tell me how to swim,” she said. The family snagged a spot with a local company called ABYay! in March 2024. Under Parker Davis’s UnitedHealthcare insurance plan, the therapy was covered after they met a $3,000 deductible.

Jack Davis, now 5, with his mother, Julie Davis, at their home in Hershey, Pa.

Parker Davis watches Jack and his older son, Harrison, in the basement of their home.

Several days a week, a technician was supposed to assist Jack at preschool, a condition for him being able to attend. The technician frequently canceled, sometimes with little notice, the Davises said. That left them frantically rearranging their schedule so Julie Davis could watch Jack at home, and it left Jack upset and agitated, his parents said. Text messages reviewed by the Journal show the technician and ABYay! staff regularly informing Julie Davis of cancellations due to the technician’s medical issues, work training and other conflicts. “It was beyond frustrating,” Parker Davis said. “We didn’t know how to tell good ABA from bad ABA, and there was no one to ask.” Chris Robinson, ABYay!’s owner, said he couldn’t comment on individual patients, but that technicians had difficult jobs and that his company worked hard to support them with guidance from analysts, good pay and benefits. He said that when staff members had to cancel due to illness or other reason, ABYay! tried to find a replacement, but it wasn’t always possible. “I certainly sympathize with any families that received inconsistent services,” he said. “That’s not typical for us, but when we’re running home services and we’re relying on a staff, there are certainly challenges that sometimes even we can’t overcome.” After about eight months at ABYay!, the Davises got off the wait list of a different ABA provider. They switched. The differences were dramatic, they said. There was little turnover, and the staff let children take breaks and play unencumbered. Jack learned more language skills, how to use the bathroom and dress himself. He is now in kindergarten and has started speech and occupational therapy in school. The transition hasn’t always been easy, his parents said, but so far Jack is doing well.

Jack, who received ABA therapy when he was younger, is now in kindergarten.

Jack’s mother and brother warmed his feet after he played in the backyard of their home. The Davises had mixed experiences with ABA.

Greg Halsey and his wife had positive encounters with a San Diego provider that worked with their then 3-year-old son, Graham. The company’s technicians—Graham had just three primary ones over two years—identified toys he liked and used the promise of playing with them to compel him to complete tasks. The Halseys’ insurance covered Graham’s 10 hours of weekly therapy. When the Halseys moved 40 miles north to Oceanside in 2024, they needed a new provider. One company, Autism Learning Partners, had availability and offered to assess Graham’s behavior to determine the treatment level. The company recommended 18 hours a week. In email exchanges reviewed by the Journal, Halsey asked why Graham was being prescribed nearly double what he’d been receiving. “We struggle to see the value in such long sessions,” Halsey wrote in a February 2025 email. “During his previous ABA therapy, sessions were 2 hours and this was the perfect amount of time. After two hours, Graham was ready for a break and needed downtime alone with his books or toys.” A company analyst responded that they could potentially justify a reduction in hours in six months if Graham made progress, adding that they could use a different company if they objected.

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Gina Chang, Autism Learning Partners’ chief executive, said she couldn’t comment on specific cases but was surprised to hear that any parent had said the company asked them to commit to a level of care they were uncomfortable with. She said her company regularly provided treatment to children in the 10-15 hour range and worked with parents to find appropriate treatment plans. The Halseys agreed to 18 hours of in-home treatment for Graham. The technician, Greg Halsey said, seemed out of his depth, and methodically ran through a script, trying to persuade Graham to complete tasks. “Graham would say, ‘No, go away,’” Halsey said. The back-and-forth would continue until Graham grew frustrated, and Halsey and his wife would intervene. “We were doing all the work,” he said. “We had someone in our house that we didn’t want in the house and that Graham didn’t want in the house, until 7:30 at night.” Second job Graham’s technician, 37-year-old Maxwell Farrell, said he loved working with Graham but struggled with many aspects of the job. He had taken the technician gig at $24 an hour to supplement income from his landscaping business, and had completed 40 hours of online training. After landscaping until midafternoon each day, he would rush over to the Halseys and find himself dealing with challenges that felt overwhelming. “I’d have a gnarly day landscaping, and I show up tired, and Graham might be upset about something, and it was a perfect storm,” he said. “It’s as gnarly as it gets doing those two jobs together.” Farrell said the directives and critiques he got from Autism Learning Partners’ supervisors to always follow the company’s script were impractical and he sometimes felt uncomfortable following them. “Basically, what they wanted me to do was to create a tantrum by telling him what to do, and then just letting him tantrum and not respond to it,” he said. “It seemed like you’re creating these semi-unsafe environments.” Over the course of a year of working as a technician, Farrell said he grew increasingly frustrated by what he considered the low compensation for the complex cases he was handling and the lack of support from managers. Last year, after clashing with the company over those and other issues, he said he was told his services were no longer needed. Farrell now works full time as a landscaper. Chang, the CEO, said Autism Learning Partners paid technicians in the San Diego area competitive salaries. She said the company can’t discuss issues regarding individual employees, but that it was important for technicians to utilize the plans devised by analysts so accurate data was collected. She said children should generally enjoy participating in care. After several months, the Halseys stopped ABA completely. They enrolled Graham in reading, music and occupational therapy in and around Oceanside. Each session cost about $100, which wasn’t covered by their insurance. Graham made progress with three hours a week, Halsey said. “How could the more effective treatment for our son not be covered even though it costs the insurance companies less?” Halsey said. “It’s backward.” In early 2021, the Thompsons started speech and occupational therapy for Milo in Manassas, for an hour each week. He loved it. By that spring, they left Connex—and ABA—for good.

The Thompsons no longer use ABA therapy for Milo.