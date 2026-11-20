For people who live with severe diabetes, checking blood sugar is a part of the regular routine. Usually, this means pricking a finger a few times each day and using a glucometer to see glucose levels.

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That method gives a reading at that moment, but it does not reveal how blood sugar moves between tests, Dr Girish Bathina, general medicine consultant at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, shared with HT Lifestyle.

This is where continuous glucose monitoring, or CGM, comes into play as it records glucose levels all day and all night.

What is continuous glucose monitoring? In the words of the physician, “Continuous glucose monitoring is a device that measures glucose in the fluid under the skin. It uses a sensor, usually placed on the upper arm or abdomen, to take glucose readings every few minutes. The sensor sends those readings to a receiver or smartphone so the user can see glucose levels all day long.”

Unlike the finger‑prick test that gives only one reading at a time, CGM displays glucose trends over time. CGM can warn the user when sugar rises too high or falls too low, even while sleeping, shared the physician.