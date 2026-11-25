At a time when Mumbai is grappling with rising air pollution, deteriorating AQI levels and the loss of precious green cover to infrastructure and redevelopment projects, nature walks are finding an enthusiastic audience. More Mumbai and Punekars appear keen to step away from their screens and concrete surroundings to explore the city's green pockets, mangroves, biodiversity and lesser-known natural habitats. Nature walk organisers about the growing interest, what participants are looking for and whether these walks are also creating a more environmentally conscious citizenry. Nature walk

Mooskan Shah, Counselling Psychologist and Nature Therapy Facilitator at Mooskan Mental Health & Well-Being believes, nature therapy is an experiential approach that uses our relationship with the natural environment to support psychological well-being. She says, "Shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice commonly translated as ‘forest bathing’. Introduced in Japan in the 1980s, it encourages people to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a forest and engage with their surroundings through all five senses, rather than treating a forest visit as just another physical activity. Our walks draw inspiration from this approach. It’s somewhat like meditation, but instead of sitting still and focusing only on your breath, we use all five senses to become mindful of our surroundings. We notice the sounds, textures, colours, smells and little details around us." Participants can look forward to slowing down and taking a much-needed break from the pace of urban life. She adds, "When we live in a city, we’re constantly surrounded by traffic, noise,

pollution and so many other stimuli. Over time, these everyday stressors can take a toll on our well-being.I particularly like this approach because even people who find it difficult to sit still or concentrate during meditation can find it easier to be present when they’re engaging with their surroundings."

Next walk: December 6, 2026 at Bombay Port Trust, Colaba

Price: Ranges between ₹800 and ₹1,000

Contact: 9136054403

'Patience and observation are part of the experience'

Pooja Hemdev Lalwani, founder, Roots Nature Club & Forest School, that conducts nature walks for children and parents, says they have age appropriate sessions where kids can interact with birds coming up in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. She explains, "The idea is to choose the session suited to your age group and come prepared to spend time outdoors, with comfortable walking shoes, drinking water and sun protection. Birds move on their own terms, so patience and observation are part of the experience. Our experiences are fun and exploratory, and we ask participants to approach them with care for the forest and its inhabitants. Maintaining quiet amidst nature and decorum of natural spaces is encouraged, speak softly, carry your litter back and give wildlife room to go about its day." He highlights responsible nature-watching practices.

Next walk: Birding Bootcamp at Nerul, November 22

Price ₹3,799

Contact: 98206 13334

'When people understand biodiversity they support the ecological services they provide'

Rajneesh Sharma, founder and naturalist, The Mumbai Wildlife conducts Mangrove walks at Gorai Creek and Marine Biodiversity Walks at Juhu Beach and Haji Ali. He says, "Marine walks are fascinating because Mumbai's shoreline supports an incredible variety of marine creatures. When people explore tide pools and observe octopuses, sea anemones, crabs, snails and other organisms in their natural habitats, they often realise how much biodiversity exists right alongside the city. Mangrove walks are equally important to me. With mangrove ecosystems facing increasing pressures and habitat loss, it is essential to help people experience these habitats firsthand. When people understand biodiversity they support the ecological services they provide, and the conservation becomes more meaningful." He adds, "We do not disturb, touch, chase or remove animals from their natural habitats. Participants are encouraged to observe wildlife without disturbing it and to respect the habitat throughout the experience."

Upcoming walks: - Marine Biodiversity Walks, November 22–26

Mangrove Walks: Every Saturday and Sunday at Gorai Creek

Price: - Adults: ₹450, Children: ₹350

Contact: 8591357088

'Dont always expect big sightings and appreciate every little wonder of nature'

Aditya Soman and Sidharth Mandke, co-founder of Arborea Expeditions conduct nocturnal hour walks at Bhigwan,on the border of Pune. Aditya says, "Nature is unpredictable and rewarding. We stress on the fact that let the beauty of the wild remain forever by not always expecting for big sightings and appreciate and experience every little wonder of nature.Every critter has a story to tell. Our experiences are conservation priorotized so ethics are non negotiable and we support locals as we believe that responsible tourism should benefit the people and communities who live alongside these wild landscapes. Zero waste may not always be possible, but we strive to minimize the waste generated on our journeys."

Upcoming walks: -November 28, overnight trip at Bhigwan

Price: ₹2999

Contact: 84849 38690