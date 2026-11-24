The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday cleared 2,32,650 sq ft of encroachments across six zones in a citywide drive, officials said. In zone 2, the civic body cleared 20,000 sq ft in Katraj, while 65,000 sq ft was removed in zone 3 in the Baner area. (HT) more

According to the civic officials, the largest 86,500 sq ft was cleared in zone 1, including 48,800 sq ft on Undri Road and 37,700 sq ft on Dhanori-Lohgaon Road. In zone 2, the civic body cleared 20,000 sq ft in Katraj, while 65,000 sq ft was removed in zone 3 in the Baner area.

In zone 4, officials cleared 1,850 sq ft of encroachment in Kasba Peth. Similarly, action was taken in zone 5 and 33,000 sq ft of encroachment was cleared in the Kausar Baug area.

Furthermore, in zone 6, as many as 26,300 sq ft of illegal structures were cleared, including 4,500 sq ft on Shastri Road and in Navi Peth, and 21,800 sq ft along Karvenagar Panand Road, from Karishma Chowk towards the Warje-Karvenagar ward office.

“The drive covered several locations, including Katraj Dairy to Trimurti Chowk, Sarhad Chowk and Pancard Club Road in Baner. The action involved removing unauthorised structures and materials from roads, front and side margins and other public spaces,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, city engineer, PMC.