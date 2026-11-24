Sprint legend PT Usha gave up her fight in a bid for re-election as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president on Tuesday, the first woman head of the apex sports body deciding not to enter the fray on the last day for filing nominations for the December 5 elections. PT Usha (file image) (HT)

Usha was elected in 2022 with much fanfare, an elevation billed as a move for change that would usher in reforms with an athlete taking on the responsibility of leading the administration of one of India's most powerful sports bodies.

Four years on, her exit from the IOA Bhavan on Tuesday was rather swift and dramatic, leaving several questions to ponder. Though Usha was determined to run for a second term, losing in the election of Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) — a direct pathway that enables Indian athletes to get elected to sports bodies — had come as a big jolt. Usha had come through that route in 2022 and become IOA president.

Despite ending fifth in the SOM polls — she had to come in the top four to be directly eligible to contest for the top berths — she did not give up and returned to contention after being nominated as an Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) representative. It was quite surprising given the speculation over which national federation (NSF) would support and facilitate her comeback.

Usha is now out of the race, bringing an end to her four-year tenure at the helm. A relatively new-look IOA is on the cards.

On the final day of nominations, Olympic shooting medallist Gagan Narang and Archery Association of India secretary general Virendra Sachdeva filed nominations for the president’s post. Former IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta is also in the fray, promising a three-way contest. Candidates though can withdraw their names before the final list of nominations is published on December 1.

Sachdeva, a former Delhi BJP president and an experienced sports administrator, has emerged as a key negotiator in the IOA election. He has also filed for the post of vice-president. Other prominent names, including former long jump star Anju Bobby George and Olympic boxing medallist Vijender Singh, have filed nominations for the two posts of vice-president — one reserved for a male and the other for a female candidate. Ajay Patel, IOA’s senior vice-president, is also contesting for the post with Vagnish Pathak.

Interestingly, Usha is the proposer for three candidates, including ice hockey association's Harjinder Singh, who has filed for joint secretary's post.

Since IOA’s election process began, it became clear that Usha did not enjoy the support of her colleagues in its executive council, having had a bitter working relationship with them. Even her support among NSFs was limited. Four years is not enough time to master these skills, especially when the IOA old guard is pushing back to regain lost ground.

The SOM provision was incorporated in 2022 to give athletes a greater say in sports administration and discard officials who hold on to posts without any accountability.

However, Usha's tenure, too, has been marked by internal disputes. For the first time, the IOA's executive body formed in 2022 had sportspersons in Usha, Narang, former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and ex-archer Dola Banerjee, besides administrators and Athletes Commission members. The EC’s size was also significantly reduced under a new IOA constitution to ensure a sleek and efficient administration.

Usha, who was also nominated to the Rajya Sabha six months before her IOA stint began, promised an athlete-centric administration. She rode the feel good factor for six months, but the former champion hurdler had too many problems to clear. It reached a tipping point over the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as its first CEO in January 2024.

There was a complete breakdown in the relationship between Usha and most members of the Executive Council over the issue and EC meetings were not held for months.

Usha's detractors say she could not take everyone along. "She was taking advice from just a few people, and that remained a big drawback. She must have realised she doesn't have the support and decided not to contest," an IOA official said.

The governance crisis drew a reprimand from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which stopped its Olympic Solidarity funds to IOA. The sports ministry pushed for unity as the government wanted to bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics. After 18 months of wrangling, the IOA office-bearers had to bury their differences.

The IOA was awarded the 2030 CWG, to be hosted in Ahmedabad. India is among seven nations in the race to host the 2036 Olympics. IOA's next discussion with IOC is on Thursday and its outgoing president is expected to be part of the virtual meeting.

One of IOA’s achievements under Usha was getting the National Games back on track. The Games were held in Ahmedabad (2022), Goa (2023) and Dehradun (2025). A major disappointment was that the Athletes Commission remained a non-starter.