Police have recovered the jewellery and articles stolen from the Sankat Mochan Temple following the arrest of a resident of Sunni in Shimla District. The stolen ornaments and other valuables were recovered from a forest near Kamyana, Bharari, based on the disclosure made by the arrested accused, officials said. The recovered property includes maces, silver crowns, chhatras (ornamental canopies), anklets, bangles, earrings, bowls, spoons, necklaces, a silver ceremonial lamp, charan padukas (sacred footwear) and several other religious ornaments and articles. more

According to a press statement issued by Shimla City Police, the recovery was made on November 23 at the instance of accused Hitendra Kanwar alias Bunty (31), a resident of Basantpur in Sunni tehsil.

The recovered property includes maces, silver crowns, chhatras (ornamental canopies), anklets, bangles, earrings, bowls, spoons, necklaces, a silver ceremonial lamp, charan padukas (sacred footwear) and several other religious ornaments and articles.

Trustees of the temple were also present at the recovery site and identified the recovered articles.

The case had already been registered on November 1 at Police Station West, Shimla, under Sections 331(4) and 305(D) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in connection with the theft, police said.