A potential merger of SpaceX and Tesla could make the rocket company eligible for the S&P 500 and trigger passive buying of roughly 10% of its free-float shares, J.P. Morgan said in a note on Tuesday. The two public companies, both led by Elon Musk, have appointed five directors to guide two special committees handling merger negotiations, media reports said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) more

S&P will adjust SpaceX’s float-adjusted market capitalization as lock-up periods expire and shares become available for trading, J.P. Morgan said, potentially speeding the company’s entry into some S&P Dow Jones indexes.

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Here are some details: The two public companies, both led by Elon Musk, have appointed five directors, three from Tesla and two from SpaceX, to guide two special committees handling merger negotiations, media reports said.

SpaceX is currently not eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 because it would need 12 months of trading after its market debut and positive net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in its latest quarter and over the trailing 12 months.

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If a merger with Tesla goes through, historical precedent suggests the S&P Dow Jones committee could waive certain eligibility requirements, J.P. Morgan analysts said.

In June, the index provider said it would modify entry rules for its broader S&P Total Market Index and Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index, creating a pathway for SpaceX to join those less widely followed indexes.

The brokerage said S&P confirmed it will increase SpaceX's float-adjusted market capitalisation at intervals, bringing it closer to levels that could be reflected in the S&P 500.

J.P. Morgan estimates SpaceX's entry into these indexes would accelerate passive buying that had previously been expected no earlier than September 2027.