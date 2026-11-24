The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday approved transferring 320 kanals (40 acres) of land to the agriculture production department to set up modern fruit and vegetable markets in Kulgam, Baramulla, and Pulwama districts. The proposed markets will provide farmers, including small and marginal growers and women farmers, improved access to organised marketing facilities and better opportunities to secure remunerative prices for their produce. more

The initiative will strengthen market access for farmers, ensure transparent pricing, minimise post-harvest losses, promote value addition and generate local employment, providing a significant boost to J&K’s horticulture and agriculture sectors, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

The proposed sites include 50 kanals at Palhallan village in Tehsil Pattan of Baramulla district, 20 kanals and 4 marlas at Nowdal village in Tehsil Tral of Pulwama district, and 250 kanals at Kulgam village in Tehsil and district Kulgam.

“The initiative will strengthen market access for farmers, ensure transparent pricing, minimise post-harvest losses, promote value addition and generate local employment, providing a significant boost to J&K’s horticulture and agriculture sectors,” the office of the chief minister said in a post on X.

The proposed markets will provide farmers, including small and marginal growers and women farmers, improved access to organised marketing facilities and better opportunities to secure remunerative prices for their produce.

“The facilities will also incorporate improved arrangements for grading, sorting, storage and transportation, helping reduce post-harvest losses, minimise marketing costs and ensure the availability of fresh produce to consumers,” an official spokesperson said.