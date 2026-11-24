MUMBAI: A family holding 69 accounts in the same bank is “very unnatural”, the sessions court has observed while refusing to unfreeze the accounts of former Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank director Surjit Singh Arora and 10 of his family members in the ₹6,670-crore bank fraud case. The court said it could not rule out the possibility that the money in the accounts was linked to criminal activities or tainted properties. PMC Bk fraud: Court refuses to unfreeze 69 accounts of ex-director’s family more

In an order passed on November 19, additional sessions Judge S V Sahare said there was no prescribed limit on the number of bank accounts a person could maintain. However, the number of accounts held by Arora’s family in the same bank was unusual, especially given that he was a member of the PMC Bank board of directors.

Arora and his family members, including children and grandchildren, had approached the court seeking the release of 69 frozen accounts. They argued that the Enforcement Directorate’s third supplementary chargesheet, filed in August 2025 against eight additional accused, did not attribute any specific role to Arora in the alleged fraud. Despite this, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had frozen the accounts of the entire family, including those belonging to two minor children, they said.

The family also pointed out that some accounts had been defrozen following a court order in August 2024. However, the bank had asked them to obtain a fresh court order before releasing the accounts.

The EOW opposed the application, alleging that Arora had actively participated in the fraud and was not supposed to maintain financial relations with the bank’s borrowers. The prosecution said Arora was a partner in Mini Punjab Catering Services along with Karnail Singh, a PMC Bank borrower. Investigators had identified four transactions of ₹25 lakh involving the catering firm and HDIL.

The court noted that seven of the 69 accounts were held in Arora’s name, eight were joint accounts with AB Vision Builder and Developers Pvt Ltd, and three were joint accounts with Mini Punjab Chinese Court. The remaining accounts belonged to family members, either individually or jointly with relatives.

It also noted that Arora ran a chain of Mini Punjab restaurants in Mumbai and nearby areas, indicating his close association with HDIL, one of PMC Bank’s borrowers.

“At this stage, it cannot be ruled out that the amount lying in all these 69 accounts is from the criminal activity and from the tainted property,” the judge observed, rejecting the plea.

The court said it found no grounds to release or defreeze any of the accounts held by the 11 applicants.