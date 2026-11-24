Take a look here at the post:

In an update shared on its official LinkedIn page, the company revealed that the video had garnered more than 1.6 million likes and 23 million views.

A US real estate firm announced a company-wide holiday after its GTA 6-themed Instagram video received 23 million views. (Instagram/serhant)

An employee's unusual request to take a day off to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) turned into a company-wide holiday at a US real estate firm after an Instagram video went viral. Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO of New York-based luxury real estate brokerage SERHANT, granted his employees an additional holiday after the video surpassed its initial target of likes.

Serhant, who also stars in Netflix's reality series Owning Manhattan, appeared sceptical about the employees' chances of reaching the target. However, the video quickly gained traction, receiving approximately 1.4 million likes within 24 hours.

The challenge began when an employee approached Serhant and asked him how many likes an Instagram video would need to receive for him to close the office on November 19, the release date of GTA 6.

As the numbers continued to climb, the company decided to honour its CEO's promise.

Company announces additional holiday According to real estate news outlet Inman, the company sent an internal email to employees on November 18, announcing an additional holiday titled “Grand Theft Auto Floating Holiday 2026”.

Employees who were not interested in playing the video game could use the additional holiday on another day before the end of the year.

The company also acknowledged the contribution of its social media team in making the challenge a success.

In its latest LinkedIn update, SERHANT wrote, “Mission passed. One post. 1.6M+ likes. 23M+ views. An extra day off for the whole company.”

“The art of the deal is knowing when to make it. GTA 6 was the moment, and we made sure SERHANT. tapped into that momentum,” the company added.

GTA 6 fever grips workplaces SERHANT was not the only company to offer its employees time off to enjoy the much-awaited video game.

(Also read: Rupa Biswas Sen once scolded her son for playing GTA. Now, her 44-year-old song is part of GTA 6)

According to Business Insider, VisionTell, a Washington-based content and marketing company, also granted its six-member team a day off after a similar Instagram challenge attracted more than 378,000 likes in a day.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 was released worldwide on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, ending a 13-year wait following the release of GTA V in 2013.