With GTA 6 generating massive buzz among video game enthusiasts worldwide, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor decided to find out what the excitement was all about. Shashi Tharoor playing GTA 6. (YouTube/Dr. Shashi Tharoor Official) more In a video shared on YouTube, Tharoor was seen trying his hand at playing GTA 6 after his team persuaded him to see what the excitement was about. However, the experience did not quite impress him, with the Congress leader eventually admitting that he was not a video game player. In the video, Tharoor revealed that he had never played video games before. He said his children grew up playing board games such as Dungeons & Dragons, while his family largely spent their time reading books. “I had no idea because Grand Theft Auto doesn’t even make sense in the English language. Grand theft, yeah, but auto?” he joked while trying to understand the game. Watch the video below:

As he struggled to control the character, Tharoor could be heard asking how to make the controls work. At one point, he said, “I think I’m about to give up, guys... I’m afraid I’m not a game player.” He later admitted that neither the setting nor the characters in GTA 6 appealed to him. In a post on X, he also wrote, “And I discovered GTA-6 is not for me!”