COP31, the United Nations’ annual climate summit, ended without a deal in Antalya on Sunday, after the European Union, the UK and several climate-vulnerable countries rejected the final text, leaving the questions of fossil fuels and climate finance unresolved. COP31 President Murat Kurum makes a speech at the closing plenary during the 2026 UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, (REUTERS) more At the closing plenary on Sunday afternoon, COP31 president Murat Kurum, who is also Turkey’s environment minister, told countries the proposed Antalya pact did not have consensus. “We recognise that there is no consensus on this document. Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted,” he said. India, speaking for the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), a negotiating bloc of developing countries, said the group had reservations about the text but remained prepared to move forward. It urged other countries to show flexibility and to uphold consensus and multilateralism. The summit had two versions of its cover decision, the headline political document that sums up what countries agree to beyond the technical decisions. One was for all parties to the 1992 UN climate convention. The other, much longer, was for parties to the 2015 Paris Agreement and covered everything tied to Paris obligations. Both were left unadopted. Also Read | COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate summit, EU rejects 'greenwashing of fossil fuels' Decisions adopted separately still stand, including those on the Green Climate Fund, the main UN-linked fund for climate finance. The Paris Agreement and earlier COP decisions also remain in force, including the 2023 Dubai outcome known as the UAE Consensus. Everything that existed only in the Pact fell with it, including: • A new two-year work programme on mountains and glaciers • The Antalya–Addis Ababa road map on adaptation finance • A high-level dialogue on overshooting the 1.5°C limit • A report on how to measure the pledge to triple adaptation finance The summit overran its scheduled Friday close by more than 44 hours, the longest in COP history, beating the record set at COP25 in Madrid in 2019. The closest precedent for a failed outcome is Copenhagen in 2009, where countries only “took note” of the Copenhagen Accord instead of adopting it. A timeline of collapse

A timeline of collapse

The fossil fuel language in the first draft was dropped on November 19 and did not come back, even after two days of overtime. The disputed points Money Developing countries came to Antalya wanting a number for adaptation finance, the money that helps them cope with climate impacts already under way, such as floods and droughts. The first draft named $120 billion a year by 2035. The second draft dropped it, and it was not added back to the text thereafter. Also Read | COP31 president says climate deal ‘not approved’; EU claims oil states ‘hijacked’ talks “We didn't come here to beg,” Ghana's environment minister Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings said, according to AFP. The final draft recalled Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, under which developed countries “shall provide financial resources” to developing ones, but did not attach any new figures to it. It repeated last year’s call to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035 without saying from what level, and asked the UNFCCC’s Standing Committee on Finance for options on a baseline in time for next year’s summit. It cited the UN Environment Programme’s estimate that developing countries need about $305 billion a year for adaptation until 2035. The draft also restated the Paris goal of aligning global finance flows with low-emission development, but no longer cited Article 2.1(c), the provision behind it. Fossil fuels The words “fossil fuels” are nowhere in the final draft. Its opening line instead recalls the UAE Consensus “in its entirety”. That outcome of the 2023 Dubai summit was the first COP decision to call for transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems. Recalling it brought the Dubai pledge back by reference, without the presidency restating it. The wording is important because the terms differ. A phase-down means using less, as countries agreed for unabated coal power in Glasgow in 2021. A transition away means moving energy systems off fossil fuels with no end date, the Dubai formula. A phase-out, ending their use on a timetable, has never been agreed at a COP. The first draft at Antalya had asked countries to speed up phasing out fossil fuels, but the demand in the final days was narrower: to restate the ‘transition away’. Also Read | COP31 draft deal makes no mention of fossil fuels as talks go into double overtime The countries pressing for more found that too weak. More than 130 countries backed restating the transition away but Saudi Arabia and Russia resisted stronger language on oil, gas and coal. “We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya Pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change,” Ireland’s climate and environment minister Darragh O'Brien said on behalf of the EU. Equity India’s main objection at the closing plenary was about equity. Speaking for the LMDC, it said the text did not adequately reflect the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities”, under which richer countries with larger historical emissions are expected to act first and pay more. It also objected to what it called the dilution of developed countries’ historical responsibility. The draft acknowledged that historical carbon dioxide emissions account for at least four-fifths of the carbon budget for 1.5°C, the amount the world can still emit while holding warming to that limit. It did not say whose emissions those were. “Whose emissions? – both past and continuing, have exhausted the global carbon budget?” India's representative asked. India said the draft repeated paragraphs on responsibility from earlier decisions without connecting them to the imminent breach of 1.5°C. New global targets The draft’s two new quantified global goals were both on energy. One was to raise electricity’s share of final energy use to 35% by 2035. The other aimed to scale up carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) to gigatonne level by the same year, described as a collective aspiration. The LMDC said equity was inadequately reflected, particularly in paragraphs introducing new global targets. Panama’s chief negotiator, Ana Aguilar, said the text put too much emphasis on carbon capture. Science and process The draft left open the timeline for the seventh assessment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the UN science panel’s next full review, saying only that it “looks forward to an agreement” on one. Several countries also complained that the presidency’s handling of the drafts lacked transparency. On trade, the language weakened to a bare noting of “views” on measures with cross-border impacts. Where the parties stood

Where the parties stood at end of COP31