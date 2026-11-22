Punjab’s food and civil supplies department has decided to stop paddy procurement from Monday after total arrivals in the state’s mandis crossed 193 lakh tonnes, exceeding the target of 180 lakh tonnes fixed by the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution by over 7%. Paddy procurement officially began on October 1 and was scheduled to end on November 15, though authorities continued lifting grain due to ongoing arrivals. (HT Photo) more

Paddy procurement officially began on October 1 and was scheduled to end on November 15, though authorities continued lifting grain due to ongoing arrivals.

Despite the state government’s request for an increase in the procurement target, the Centre has not yet approved additional purchases. Officials fear that arrivals could rise further, putting pressure on the state’s procurement operations and finances.

According to officials, Punjab’s total non-basmati paddy production, which is procured by government agencies for the public distribution system, is expected to exceed 220 lakh tonnes this season. Historically, around 90% of the total production reaches mandis for sale. This could push market arrivals beyond the approved procurement limit.

Although arrivals have declined significantly, with around 81,000 tonnes reported on Saturday, procurement operations have practically ended in 19 districts. Mandis have been closed in these districts, while officials are consolidating accounts in Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar and Barnala. Arrivals recorded in these four districts largely reflect the ongoing accounting process.

As of Saturday, government agencies had procured 189.8 lakh tonnes of paddy, while private traders had purchased another 1.7 lakh tonnes.

“We have closed mandis in 19 districts, and some arrivals are still being reported in Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar and Barnala. This will also end in a day,” said Varinder Sharma, director, food and civil supplies department. He added that a formal notification announcing the closure of procurement would be issued on Monday.

The state agriculture department has attributed the nearly 10% increase in production to favourable weather conditions and an ideal environment for paddy cultivation.

After arrivals crossed the approved target, the state food department involved district administrations, including deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates, to verify the authenticity of the produce. The exercise was aimed at preventing fake entries and the sale of paddy brought from neighbouring states, an issue reported during previous procurement seasons.

Punjab officials said there had been no communication from the Centre regarding an increase in the procurement target, despite the state government raising the issue around 10 days ago.

In a communication to the Union ministry, principal secretary, food and civil supplies, Punjab, had requested an upward revision of the target, citing the expected increase in non-basmati paddy production during the current kharif season.

Meanwhile, against the sanctioned cash credit limit of ₹48,581 crore, state agencies have paid ₹45,998 crore to farmers. The department expressed confidence that the Centre would provide the necessary funds for procuring genuine produce.

The state government is also concerned about the Centre’s handling of excess procurement in Haryana during the previous season. Against an approved quota of 36 lakh tonnes, Haryana procured 62 lakh tonnes in 2025.

An official said the Centre had allowed Haryana to deliver rice milled from the entire quantity of paddy procured last season, but only after a delay of eight months.

Punjab is now awaiting a decision from the Centre on additional procurement and the release of funds to meet the financial requirements arising from the bumper harvest.