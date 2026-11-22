The BJP on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu government's move to seek a review of a Supreme Court order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon reflects an "anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan Dharma" mindset of the Congress and its allies. A lamp lit at Thiruparankundram temple as part of 'Karthigai Deepam' festival celebrations, in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI/File Image) more

Deepathoon is a stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

The commissioner of Tamil Nadu's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department filed the review petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday, a day after the top court permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon.

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Reacting to the move, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters, "It is very unfortunate that the INDI Alliance government of Tamil Nadu is hell-bent on not implementing the Supreme Court's judgment.

"This reflects the anti-constitutional mindset of the Congress and its ally parties. It also reflects their anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan Dharma mindset," he charged.

The Tamil Nadu government's move also reflects the Congress and its allies' "hatred against Hindu Dharma," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, demanding that the Supreme Court's Friday judgment be implemented "immediately".

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The Congress is an alliance partner in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government in Tamil Nadu, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.