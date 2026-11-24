A joint team of Special Task Force, Dubagga police and Food Safety and Drug Administration unearthed an illegal unit manufacturing fake oxytocin and arrested two men during a raid at a house in Dubagga area of Lucknow on Monday night, official aware of the action said on Tuesday. During the raid, banned injections and raw materials worth about ₹2.05 crore were also seized. The action followed information that fake oxytocin was being manufactured in a house in Mauhari. (For Representation) more

The action followed information that fake oxytocin was being manufactured in a house in Mauhari. When the team reached the spot, it found a vehicle parked behind the house and two men loading sacks. Inside a room secured by an iron door, officials found filled sacks, loose bottles and a setup for preparing and packing the product.

The arrested men were identified as Dildar and Irfan who are brothers and hail from Rahimabad. They were living in the Cattle Colony in Thakurganj here.

The team recovered 3,700 bottles of 200 ml each and 1,77,800 plastic-packed ampoules of 2 ml each. The team also seized 35 litres of liquid oxytocin and three unlabelled packets of suspected oxytocin powder. The bottles and ampoules were stored in sacks, cartons and foil packs.

12 five-litre cans of phenyl, 36 one-kilogram packets of salt, about 8,000 empty bottles, around 44,000 aluminium caps, 5,000 rubber caps, sealing machines, filling equipment and three empty drums were also recovered from the spot. A pickup vehicle found at the site was seized.

Investigators said the arrested duo told them that an associate sourced the powder from Bihar, while some materials were bought in Ghaziabad. The product was supplied to buffalo keepers and vegetable sellers, officials said. The alleged associate, suppliers and buyers are being traced.

Nine samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing. The FSDA said oxytocin injections may be sold only in single-unit blister packs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. A case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 325, 280, 276 and 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.