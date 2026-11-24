Stressing the relevance of the Sikh Gurus’ teachings of equality, religious freedom and selfless service, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said no force in the world could harm India as long as its people remained committed to their ideals and remembered their sacrifices. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event marking 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev in Lucknow. (HT photo) more

Addressing the 557th Prakash Parv celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at DAV Ground, Yogi said Guru Nanak’s message of “Ek Onkar” (God is one) challenged social divisions and promoted universal brotherhood, while his principles of “Naam Japo, Kirtan Karo and Vand Chhako” (remember God, earn through honest work and share with others) continued to offer a framework for a society based on spiritual awareness, hard work and sharing.

The celebrations organised by Gurudwara Naka Hindola witnessed the participation of state cabinet minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, Amritsar head granthi Giani Kewal Singh, Naka Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee president Amarjot Singh and State Minorities Commission member Sardar Parvinder Singh, among others.

An Ardas was also performed for the chief minister’s mother who passed away recently. The Naka Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee honoured the CM with a “Saropa” and presented him with a photograph of Guru Nanak Dev.

Congratulating devotees on the occasion, Yogi said Guru Nanak Dev’s life and teachings carried a universal message that transcended geographical and religious boundaries. Recalling the first Sikh Guru’s extensive travels across India and other countries, he said his mission was to unite a society fragmented by caste and religious distinctions and lead people from ignorance towards knowledge and spiritual enlightenment.

He cited the institution of langar as a practical expression of Guru Nanak’s philosophy where people from all castes, communities and religions sit together and partake of food without discrimination.

“Nobody is asked about their caste, creed or religion in a langar. Everyone is welcome and everyone eats together. This is the essence of equality and social harmony,” he said.

Referring to the history of Sikhism, he said the lives and sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus demonstrated the highest ideals of courage, religious freedom and commitment to the protection of humanity.

Recalling the supreme sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh, Yogi paid tribute to the four Sahibzadas—Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. He said they sacrificed their lives rather than compromise their faith and principles in the face of oppression.

Yogi said the state government had taken the initiative to organise Veer Bal Diwas programmes at his official residence every year on December 26 to familiarise younger generations with the courage and sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas.

“The teachings of the Sikh Gurus were never confined to India. They travelled to different parts of the world to spread the message of truth and spirituality and to take the light of knowledge wherever darkness prevailed,” he added.

Yogi also referred to the Kartik Purnima celebrations underway across Uttar Pradesh, saying lakhs of devotees were taking holy dips in the Ganga at prominent religious centres, including Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Prayagraj, Farrukhabad, Ayodhya and Kashi.

The CM urged the gathering to preserve the legacy of Sikh Gurus by translating their teachings into everyday conduct and ensuring that these values were passed on to future generations. Reiterating that India’s strength lay in its civilisational and spiritual traditions, he said the country would continue to progress by following the ideals of the Sikh Gurus.

Yogi expressed hope that Sikh devotees from Lucknow would get a chance to visit Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan.