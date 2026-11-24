Winter poses several challenges for your skin, from dry weather and low temperatures to pollution. Skin complaints are common at this time of year, but a few simple changes to your daily routine can help ease them.

Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and founder of Cutis Skin Solution in Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle about common skincare mistakes that can worsen dryness and irritation in winter.

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Describing a complaint she often hears from patients, Dr Goel said, "Every winter, I hear a familiar complaint in my clinic: ‘Doctor, I’m using so much moisturiser, but my skin is still dry!’ After more than 25 years in dermatology, I’ve found that winter skincare problems are often caused by everyday habits we don’t think twice about.”

Common winter skin complaints include tightness, flakiness, dryness, and irritation. Everyday habits, from taking hot showers to scrubbing your skin too hard, may make these symptoms worse.

Here are some of the common mistakes you need to be cautious of: