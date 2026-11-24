People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was stopped from visiting the Sheshnag Lake on Tuesday, a day after videos of an excavator and heavy machinery deployed near the water body in Anantnag district sparked widespread outrage, with political parties, religious leaders, and environmentalists demanding an immediate halt to the activity. Police personnel stop People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, accompanied by party MLAs Waheed Para and Aga Muntazir, at Chandanwari while she was en route to Sheshnag, in Anantnag on Tuesday. (ANI) more

The PDP said Mehbooba was en route to the lake when the administration stopped her near Chandanwari.

“My worst fears were confirmed today when police stopped me from proceeding towards Sheshnag Lake. The questions surrounding construction in this fragile glacial ecosystem are only growing louder. What is being concealed today could become a manmade disaster tomorrow. The Amarnath Cave, Yatra and surrounding mountains must be protected as one ecological whole,” Mehbooba said.

The lake, situated at an altitude of 3,500 m, is among 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified across J&K that are closely monitored for environmental vulnerabilities. It is not accessible by a metalled road and falls on the trekking route to the Amarnath cave shrine from Pahalgam in South Kashmir.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the executing agency for the works, refuted the allegations and said the post-Amarnath Yatra track widening works are being carried out in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.

The PDP also uploaded a video of Mehbooba arguing with the policemen. She urged Union roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari to stop the road construction activity. “J&K’s survival is dependent on its environment – forests, rivers and lakes. Sheshnag Lake is revered by people,” she said.

Mehbooba’s daughter and youth PDP leader Iltija Mufti also questioned the administration for stopping the party president.

Mirwaiz questions Omar’s silence

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq questioned the silence of chief minister Omar Abdullah on the issue and signed an online petition demanding to ‘Stop construction around Kashmir’s alpine lakes’. He called for a collective voice against the destruction of the fragile ecology of Kashmir.

BJP defends track work

The Bharatiya Janata Party defended the work being carried out with party spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina, saying that what was being projected as an environmental issue increasingly appears to be an “attempt to manufacture controversy, disturb the peaceful atmosphere and exploit religious sentiments for narrow political gains”.

“The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has clarified that the work concerns widening and stabilisation of vulnerable stretches of the existing Chandanwari–Amarnath track to ease congestion and improve pilgrim safety, while maintaining that environmental safeguards are being followed,” he said.