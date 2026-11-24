A bomb exploded outside regional government offices in the Colombian city of Villavicencio, injuring 23 people, authorities said Tuesday, as a wave of violence involving rebel groups and drug gangs spreads to urban areas. A man searches in the rubble after a bomb explosion in Villavicencio, Colombia, on November 24, 2026. (Mario TORO / AFP) more

The explosion occurred Monday night in Villavicencio, a city with a population of half a million people. Authorities initially reported 19 injuries before raising the toll to 23. They said the attack remained under investigation.

During the first three months of his term, President Abelardo de la Espriella has increased the use of air strikes against drug gangs and rebel groups in rural areas and acted on military intelligence to capture several mid-level commanders.

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Rebel groups have responded with drone attacks on police stations and military bases around the country, and have also attacked their targets with rockets made from gas cylinders and by detonating roadside bombs.

Villavicencio is a major agricultural and commercial hub on the edge of the Amazon rainforest, where rebel groups have long fought over control of drug trafficking routes, as well as legal businesses like cattle ranches and palm plantations.

Alexander Baquero, the mayor of Villavicencio, told Colombian radio station Blu that he believed the attack could have been waged by a FARC holdout group that operates in Meta province and was seeking retaliation for strikes conducted against it by the military.

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Colombia this week is marking the 10th anniversary of a historic peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in which more than 14,000 fighters laid down their weapons.

The peace deal initially brought relief to rural communities that had been caught in the fighting between the military and the rebels. But violence has once again increased in some rural areas, as smaller drug gangs and rebel groups attempt to take over territory that was once controlled by the FARC.

On Tuesday, President de la Espriella vowed to intensify operations against rebel groups. In a post on X, the conservative leader said that the "narco-terrorists" behind the attack in Villavicencio will “pay for every drop of blood they have shed, and for every building they have destroyed.”