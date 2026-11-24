Germany's consumer protection association said Tuesday it would take legal action against Meta and the makers of Ray-Ban over data privacy concerns linked to AI-powered smart glasses. German consumer body takes legal action over Meta, Ray-Ban smart glasses, citing privacy risks. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT photo) more

Ramona Pop, head of the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv), said the wearable devices "make it possible to record images and audio unnoticed."

"Smart glasses create significant data protection risks both for bystanders and for users themselves," she said.

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The vzbv argued that potential buyers of the glasses were not sufficiently informed that their use could be in breach of the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"Products must be designed in such a way that people can use them in compliance with data protection rules and the rights of third parties remain protected," said Pop.

Smart glasses are being sold by various eyewear manufacturers in cooperation with technology companies, with the capacity to take photos, videos, and audio recordings, as well as livestreams.

Manufacturers say that LED lights on the glasses prevent people nearby from being filmed without noticing, but consumer advocates argue that this is insufficient to protect consumers from unwanted recordings.

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"A tiny white blinking light just a few millimetres in size is not enough to signal to people in public spaces that they are being filmed," said Pop.

The association said it had filed a lawsuit against Ray-Ban manufacturer EssilorLuxottica in a Berlin court and that it plans to take similar action against US tech giant Meta - which owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.