‘Disturbing and violating’: Woman sobs after realising she was secretly filmed with camera glasses

A Texas woman broke down in tears after realising she was filmed through a built-in camera in Ray-Ban Meta glasses and the video was uploaded online for millions of people to see. Twitch streamer Herculyse claimed she did not know she was being filmed when a man approached her in a supermarket and complimented her appearance. A Texas woman claims she did not realise she was being filmed through Meta Ray-Bans. (X/@herculysee)

The smart glasses from Ray-Ban Meta allow users to record videos, snap pictures, listen to music and more at the press of a button. The glasses have an LED light that illuminates when the built-in camera is recording. However, Herculyse claimed not to have realised that content creator Jose Reyes was wearing the glasses and recording her.

HT.com has reached out to Meta for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

The video at the centre of the row

Jose Reyes had shared the video on his Instagram account a few weeks ago. It shows him approaching Herculyse and asking for her phone number after complimenting her. The woman refused politely, saying she had recently gone through a breakup. The interaction seemingly ended there – until Herculyse realised recently that the video had ended up on social media.

In a tearful clip shared on X one day ago, the Twitch streamer said she was disgusted and felt violated at being filmed without her consent. She claimed that she had no idea she was being filmed and thought it was a “genuine interaction”.

“THIS is why these glasses or any version should NOT exist. I VIVIDLY remember this interaction, I had no idea I was being filmed. This was to be sent to me tonight after I was recognized. This is disturbing. Makes me sick physically, this is violating & WRONG,” she wrote on X.

An appeal to Meta

The Texas-based streamer further said that Meta should take cognisance of the issue as their product is being used to film women without their consent.

“If there’s anyone I know who has connects at Meta or Instagram please message me and help me and the other women who are unknowingly and on this man’s page without any knowledge of being filmed or have consented to these videos,” she said.

“This is disturbing and violating,” Herculyse reiterated.

In her video, she broke down into tears as she recalled, “that man came up to me. He wasn’t holding anything and I thought it was a genuine interaction… I was trying to be honest. I never wanted my breakup to be public like that.”

In a follow-up post, she accused Reyes of pretending he could not speak English. “He faked not speaking fluent English to make me uncomfortable for a reaction. He followed me around and edited it all out so it looked like he walked away,” said the Texas woman.