Asia’s longest tunnel project at Zojila, which will ensure all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh, will be completed in 6-8 months, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. An paramilitary soldier stands guard at the Zojila Tunnel at Minamarg in Drass district,on June 5, 2026. (Waseem Andrabi/HT) more

Addressing the 7th World Landslide Forum (WLF-7), Gadkari further said that building connectivity on fragile Himalayan terrain demands a careful balance between development and environmental protection.

“As of now, about 70% of the total work on the Zojila tunnel project has been completed. The project will be completed in the next 6-8 months,” he said.

Gadkari further said every project must be guided by a sound understanding of local geology, hydrology and slope stability, supported by modern technology and long-term monitoring.

Asia’s longest tunnel project at Zojila had achieved a breakthrough on June 9 with the completion of over 13 kms of excavation work.

The breakthrough has brought the decades-old dream of all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh closer to reality.

In tunnelling, a breakthrough refers to the moment when teams from both sides meet at a given point. The tunnel, 9.5 metre wide, 7.57 metre high, and 13.153 km long, is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, two-lane road tunnel built at an elevation of around 11,578 feet above sea level. The project cost is around ₹6,500 crore.

The geostrategically important tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway will provide year-round, weather-proof connectivity to Ladakh, and reduce the earlier 1-1.5 hours travel time to just a 15-minute drive, officials said.

The tunnel from Baltal in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir to Minimarg in Drass district of the Union Territory of Ladakh has an 18-km approach road.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the agency which is executing the project, used the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) to pierce through the Himalayas and navigate the fragile geology. The entire project is 31 km long, including the approach road and bridges, stretching from Sonmarg to Minimarg.

Once operational, the tunnel would enhance both civilian and military mobility across the treacherous Zojila Pass that is usually rendered shut for traffic for three winter months due to heavy snowfall.