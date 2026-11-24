Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of trying to divide society into castes in the name of PDA and the Constitution. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary was addressing Samrasata Sankalp Yatra and public meeting in Saharanpur. (HT file) more

Addressing a Samrasata Sankalp Yatra and public meeting in Saharanpur, Chaudhary said the love of SP and Congress for Dalits and backward classes is only an election ‘lollipop’.

“In SP rule, goons and mafias ran the government and the uncle-nephew duo together looted the state. People of Uttar Pradesh have seen their rule four times and understand their political intentions,” he said.

Chaudhary said it is the resolve of the BJP and the NDA to take the ideas of Sant Shiromani Satguru Ravidas to every person. “Sant Ravidas had envisioned a society where everyone gets food and no one faces discrimination. Keeping this idea at the centre, NDA governments are working for building a harmonious society,” he said.

He said on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, the Samrasata Sankalp Abhiyan was launched from Kashi on July 29. So far, about 29,000 Kalash Vandana Yatras have been taken out across the country and Samras Deep Mahotsav has been organised at 51,000 places. More than 30,000 saints have blessed the campaign.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin flagged off the 16-day Samrasata Sankalp Yatra from Jalandhar on November 18. Passing through seven states and Union Territories, the 2,402 km yatra reached Saharanpur on Tuesday.

Chaudhary said the Congress did not honour Dr BR Ambedkar during his lifetime and kept him deprived of the Bharat Ratna for decades.

“Due to article 370, Valmiki and Dalit society in Jammu and Kashmir remained deprived of civil rights and reservation, which the Modi government gave them equal rights by removing it,” he said.

He further said in Congress rule, out of one rupee only 15 paise reached the poor, while since 2014 the Modi government has sent ₹54 lakh crore directly to the accounts of beneficiaries. Congress imposed Emergency and insulted the Constitution and today is doing politics in its name.

Chaudhary said the SP government insulted the faith of society by changing the name of Sant Ravidas Nagar. During its rule, goons and mafias dominated, land of the poor was grabbed and there was a bias in government jobs, he added.

He further said the double-engine BJP government has strengthened connectivity, education, tourism and traditional industries in Saharanpur. Connectivity from Saharanpur to Delhi has improved. The expressway has benefited traders, farmers, wood artisans and common citizens of the region, the UP BJP chief said.