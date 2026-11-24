It wasn’t till the 87th minute that East Bengal’s night turned from grim to a fairy tale. With Jordan’s World Cup players on the roster, Al Hussein had created chance after chance and hit the framework four times. On other occasions, Phurba Lachenpa kept East Bengal in the game they had to win to stay alive in Asian Champions League 2. Through Jeakson Singh, they did. East Bengal's Jeakson Singh (25) celebrates his goal against Jordan champions Al Hussein with teammates at Salt Lake stadium on Tuesday (East Bengal) more

Skipper Basim Rashid found Bipin Singh and East Bengal’s wide right turned on the after-burners. A timely challenge forced a corner-kick which Bipin took. After a night of poor deliveries from the home team, this one reached David Lalhlansanga who cushioned it for Jeakson. In a pocket of space, Jeakson, scorer of India’s only goal in the 2017 under-17 World Cup, took a powerful shot pulling East Bengal back from the brink.

“For the first time in this competition, we were lucky,” said East Bengal head coach Antonio Lopez Habas. “We had opportunities to score against Al-Shorta which we did not take. I am very proud of my players.”

Following the 1-0 win, their first victory in this campaign, East Bengal are on five points and moved from fourth to second after five games before Iraq’s Al-Shorta took on Al-Seeb of Oman. Al Shorta are assured on the first place but with all three teams in with a chance, the second qualifier from Group D will be decided on the final match day on December 8. East Bengal wrap up the league phase away to Al-Shorta.

In a fairly open game it was a surprise that the teams went in at half-time without scoring. East Bengal began briskly with Chris Ikonomidis making a couple of forays down the right. From one such sortie, the Australia international found Lalhlansanga who could not connect. Ikonomidis then had time and space and let fly a first-timer after a smart switch of play from Lalhlansanga but it didn’t have enough power to beat Al-Hussein goalie Mahmoud Ra’ed Alkawamleh.

For most of the night, East Bengal’s wide men struggled to make deliveries beyond the first opposition player in the box. In one minute, the 28th, they did that twice. Lalhlansanga was not in the right position to attempt a good shot after Dani Ramirez and Ikonomidis combined to find him and then Ake Loba hooked one back only for Jay Gupta to shank his shot.

By then, the champions from Jordan should have forged ahead. Alkawamleh’s goalkick beat East Bengal’s midfield and defence and reached Aref Haitham who turned Lachenpa inside out, beat Lalchungnunga but drove out. Always a threat, it was a face palm moment for the Jordan international who banged into the horizontal twice in the second half.

Haitham turned provider in the 24th minute after East Bengal conceded a cheap throw-in. Rashid avoided a challenge fearing a penalty like he had conceded at the weekend in the Indian Super League (ISL) and Ahmad Fawzi Assaf zoomed in on Lachenpa’s goal but East Bengal's last player got big on the Jordanian-German. Between the 31st and 38th minutes, Haitham forced two saves from Lachenpa, had a corner -kick that swung into the upright and Mahmoud Almardi nearly scored by pressing Lachenpa.

Al Hussein had more attempts (23-5) and more attempts on target (8-3) . East Bengal had settled into a low block and traffic was largely one way. By the 77th minute, Al Hussein had forced 13 corner-kicks, East Bengal two. From one of them, Yousef Hussein Qashi shot into the upright. One minute later, Gupta, who had a poor game, gave away possession following a foul throw.

But as time ran out, Al Hussein got tired and frustrated and East Bengal began to look dangerous on the break. Ramirez had hit the horizontal, Rashid nearly bent one into goal in the 80th minute and PV Vishnu went over in the 85th when a pass to Lukasz Zwolinski looked the better option.

Twice in this campaign, against Al Hussein away and Al Shorta, East Bengal had failed to protect two-goal leads. The match in Jordan ended 2-2 and Al Shorta escaped to victory at Salt Lake stadium. Then, after a 0-0 draw away, came the home defeat to bottom-ranked Al Seeb of Oman. In ISL, East Bengal had dropped points on either side of the international break. With the Kolkata derby on Sunday and their fate in Asia hanging by a thread, East Bengal had to win on Tuesday.

At the venue of one of their most famous Asian nights – it was here in 1993 that Carlton Chapman ran rings around Iraq’s Al-Zawraa – they did. The women’s team have made history by making the quarter-finals in Asia. Now, the men, India champions in 2025-26, can too.