Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called upon the youth to transform agriculture through technology, entrepreneurship and scientific practices and urged them to view farming and allied sectors as dynamic engines of growth. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visits a stall at Jhiri Mela, in Jammu on Tuesday. (@manojsinha_ X) more

Sinha inaugurated the 10-day annual Jhiri Mela and paid homage to the 16th-century farmer-saint Baba Jitto. He said that the annual fair was a living symbol of faith, cultural heritage and collective consciousness.

The LG called for farmers’ empowerment, preservation of Dogra cultural heritage and collective efforts to build a developed, prosperous and inclusive Jammu and Kashmir.

Baba Jitto was a legendary peasant, social rebel and folk hero of the Duggar Pradesh and is remembered for sacrificing his life rather than surrendering to the exploitation of a feudal landlord.

Sinha emphasised that the true tribute to Baba Jitto and Bua Kaudi would be the creation of a society where no farmer is left alone in the struggle for rights and dignity. He called for a “whole of society approach” to ensure inclusive development and social justice.

“We must build a society where every person receives respect, where social harmony endures, and where the benefits of development reach the last person in society. To contribute to a developed India, we must build a developed Jammu and Kashmir, and three values must always remain at its foundation- truth, hard work, and mutual respect.

“Jammu and Kashmir’s agricultural landscape offers immense opportunities for innovation and employment, and youth must play a leading role in making farming more productive, profitable and future-ready,” the LG said.

Earlier, Sinha paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib in Chand Nagar, Jammu, on the occasion of Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak.

The LG interacted with the devotees and extended his greetings on the sacred occasion. He urged the people to walk the righteous path shown by Guru Nanak and strive for the welfare of all.