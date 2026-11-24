As many as 7,950 cases were registered, and 12,302 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Himachal Pradesh over the last four years, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement on Tuesday. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu releases balloons while addressing the anti-chitta walkathon in Mandi. (ANIFile) more

The chief minister stressed the need for cooperation from all sections of society to fight against drug abuse. He said police had seized 1,384 kg of charas and 59 kg of chitta.

Since the implementation of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, a total of 225 drug traffickers have been detained, including 159 in 2026 alone. Himachal Pradesh ranks second in the country in terms of preventive detention under this Act, he said in the statement.

“Over the past three-and-a-half years, the state government has seized assets worth ₹92 crore acquired through illicit drug trafficking. For the first time in the state, property worth ₹48 lakh, acquired through drug trafficking, has been transferred in the name of the government. Additionally, 86 properties involving encroachments and illegal constructions on government land by NDPS accused persons have been identified. Demolition and eviction proceedings have been completed against 22 of these properties. A dedicated revenue officer is being nominated to ensure the early disposal of the remaining cases,” the statement said.

The chief minister said that the government is working with firm commitment to completely eradicate all forms of drugs, including chitta, from the state.

“All concerned departments and central agencies have been directed to make the anti-drug campaign more effective through mutual coordination and accountability,” he said.

The chief minister said that the fight against drugs is not limited to police action alone; rather, it is being transformed into a mass movement involving the public. “Walkathons are being organised in various districts, with enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals and citizens. The police and special task force have been directed to ensure that action is not restricted to small-scale drug peddlers. Instead, strict action must be taken against major kingpins, their associates, supply networks, financial sources and inter-state connections,” the statement added.

Along with strict enforcement and punitive action against drug trafficking, the government is also focusing on the treatment and rehabilitation of people affected by drug abuse.

“A police-operated de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for women has been established at Mashobra in Shimla district. Directions have also been issued to hand over the management and operation of the de-addiction centres at Tanda and Bilaspur to the police,” he said.

A total of 246 highly drug-affected panchayats have been identified and placed under special monitoring. At the panchayat level, people affected by drug abuse and those involved in drug trafficking are being identified through red, yellow and green categories.

“So far, approximately 12,000 individuals have been identified to ensure that those in need are connected with treatment and rehabilitation services, while strict action is taken against drug traffickers,” he said.

The state government would soon launch a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot to facilitate the sharing of information related to drug trafficking. Through this platform, citizens will be able to provide information about drug trafficking while keeping their identities confidential. It will also provide information on treatment, counselling and rehabilitation to individuals affected by drug abuse and their family members.