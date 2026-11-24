Three water schemes were suspended in Solan district after chicken bones and remains were found dumped in the Seri nallah, which merges with the Gambhar River. Officials said sacks containing chicken remains had been dumped at three separate locations. Some bones were also found scattered in the middle of the stream, while others had accumulated along its banks near the Gambhar bridge on the Waknaghat-Mamlig road in district Solan. more

The Gambhar River in Solan serves as the primary water source for nearly half of the rural areas in the Kandaghat subdivision. The waste dumping site is a short distance upstream of its confluence with the Gambhar River.

The Jal Shakti Department, as a precautionary measure, shut down drinking water schemes for Dumaher, Kot-Sihard and Serighat. The move is expected to lead to a water crisis in Mamlig, Sayari, Sayarighat and surrounding rural areas, as well as in Dumaher and its vicinity, affecting 5,000-6,000 people.

Solan SDM Gopal Chand Sharma said that the administration has taken cognisance of the incident and action will be taken against whoever is responsible.

“The administration will first ensure that the river is cleaned, after which samples will be sent to the Kandaghat laboratory for testing, and water schemes will be restored after clearance from the laboratory,” he said.

Officials said sacks containing chicken remains had been dumped at three separate locations. Some bones were also found scattered in the middle of the stream, while others had accumulated along its banks near the Gambhar bridge on the Waknaghat-Mamlig road in district Solan.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage from Waknaghat and other areas is being examined to identify those responsible.