United States President Donald Trump celebrated on Tuesday as FIFA named the nation as co-host for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. This will be a third consecutive FIFA tournament where the United States play hosts after the Club World Cup in 2025 and the men's World Cup in 2026. General view as The United States celebrate winning the women's world cup with the trophy (REUTERS) more

Taking to a post on Truth Social, Trump backed the tournament’s expected economic impact and said it would showcase "America’s Exceptionalism".

"After hosting the Most Successful World Cup in History, no Country is better positioned than the United States to be home to the largest Women's Sporting Event in History," he wrote. "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2031 will bring Generational Economic Impact to the United States, grow the sport of Soccer throughout our Country and the World, and showcase America’s Exceptionalism."

FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup at the governing body's Extraordinary Congress on Monday. The bid was unopposed and voted by acclamation. Football's governing body also announced that England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales as hosts of the 2035 tournament.

The 2031 event will be the first Women's World Cup co-hosted by four nations and the third to be staged in North America after the US hosted in 1999 and 2003, and Canada in 2015.

It will comprise of 48 teams for the first time in history, with the 2035 edition expected to follow the same format. The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four teams, followed by a knockout round that begins with the last 32.

The 2027 Women's World Cup, the 10th edition, will be held next year in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, the first to be held in South America.