I recently attended a winter wedding and these 6 outfits went into my cart more By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I recently attended a winter wedding, and if there's one thing it reminded me of, it's how quickly wedding season can turn into a wardrobe dilemma. Between the ceremonies, sangeet nights and receptions, every invitation seems to call for a different outfit. And while I love a beautifully styled lehenga or saree, I also wanted to explore a few options beyond the usual velvet-heavy winter wardrobe.

So, naturally, I did what any fashion enthusiast would do after a wedding: I went looking for more outfits. I found myself saving everything from embroidered lehengas and flowing Anarkalis to a pre-pleated saree and an elegant tissue-silk gown. These are six Indian ethnic outfits that immediately caught my attention and went into my shopping cart.

If you have a winter wedding invitation coming up and are still figuring out what to wear, here's what I'd shortlist.

1. A silk-blend Anarkali for the wedding ceremony An Anarkali is one of those silhouettes I keep coming back to for wedding functions. It looks dressed up without requiring the fuss of a lehenga, and a coordinated set makes styling much easier. The Libas woven-design silk-blend Anarkali comes with a palazzo and dupatta, making it an option I'd consider for a wedding ceremony or family celebration.

I'd style this with statement earrings, embellished footwear and a neatly draped dupatta. The flared silhouette gives it a festive feel, while the palazzo offers a comfortable alternative to a conventional churidar. For an outdoor evening function, I'd also consider carrying a dressy shawl.