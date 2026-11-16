Katy Perry to Cardi B: My favourite 5 best-dressed stars at Baby2Baby Gala 2026

If there is one thing Hollywood understands, it is that a charity gala is still an excellent excuse to dress like the main character. The 2026 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood delivered on that front, with celebrities arriving in metallic couture, dramatic fringe, feathers, and enough sparkle to make a disco ball feel underdressed. Katy Perry to Cardi B: 5 best-dressed stars at Baby2Baby Gala 2026 (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Held at the Pacific Design Center on November 14, the 15th annual gala brought together stars including Katy Perry, Cardi B, Kerry Washington, Demi Moore and Ciara. While the evening was dedicated to raising funds for children in need, the red carpet had its own little fashion show happening. And some outfits really understood the assignment. Here are five looks that deserve a closer look. 1. Katy Perry made a case for wearing two dresses at once

Katy Perry made a case for wearing two dresses at once (Instagram)

Katy Perry clearly wasn't interested in choosing between a mini dress and a dramatic floor-length gown. So, she wore both. The singer arrived in a look from Antonio Grimaldi's Spring 2025 couture collection, featuring a strapless, silver-sequinned mini dress layered over a champagne satin skirt. The ensemble also featured a sweeping cape that added plenty of drama as she walked the carpet. It was a clever play on proportions: the short, heavily textured upper layer brought the sparkle, while the flowing skirt softened the look. It's not exactly an outfit for a quiet dinner, but then again, Katy Perry has never been particularly interested in dressing quietly. The look was theatrical without feeling like it was trying too hard, and we're absolutely here for the commitment. 2. Cardi B brought the drama, the feathers and the whole production

Cardi B brought the drama, the feathers and the whole production (Instagram)

Nobody does an entrance quite like Cardi B. The rapper arrived in a Tamara Ralph Spring 2026 Couture ensemble that seemed to have been designed with one very specific instruction: subtlety is not invited. Her ivory halter-neck gown featured an ornate, gold-embellished corset bodice, with intricate detailing that almost resembled a mosaic. She paired it with sheer opera gloves and an enormous feathered hat that covered much of her face. Was the hat practical? Probably not. Did it make the outfit memorable? Absolutely. The look had all the ingredients of a proper red-carpet moment: couture craftsmanship, a striking silhouette and accessories that refused to be supporting characters. Cardi didn't just arrive at the gala; she gave everyone something to talk about. 3. Kerry Washington turned gold fringe into a full-blown fashion moment

Kerry Washington turned gold fringe into a full-blown fashion moment (Instagram)

Gold can be a tricky colour to get right on the red carpet. Too much sparkle and an outfit can start looking like festive wrapping paper. Kerry Washington, however, found the sweet spot. The actor wore a shimmering gold fringe gown by Oscar de la Renta from the label's Fall 2026 collection. The sleeveless silhouette featured layers of metallic fringe that moved beautifully with every step, giving the dress an almost liquid-like quality. She completed the look with metallic sandals, a bronze clutch and gold drop earrings. Her tousled, wet-look bob added just the right amount of undone glamour. What makes this outfit work is the movement. Rather than relying on a dramatic train or an oversized accessory, the fringe does all the heavy lifting. It's the sort of dress that probably looks even better in motion than it does in a still photograph. 4. Ciara gave sheer dressing a glamorous new mood

Ciara gave sheer dressing a glamorous new mood (Instagram)

Ciara has never been one to play it safe with fashion, and her Baby2Baby Gala appearance was another reminder of that. The singer arrived in a black semi-sheer gown with feather detailing around the waist, allowing her growing baby bump to take centre stage. She completed the look with a dramatic beehive hairstyle, giving the ensemble a vintage-inspired finish. The contrast between the sheer fabric, the feathered detail and the sculptural hair made the outfit feel like a deliberate fashion statement rather than just another black evening gown. There was plenty of glamour here, but the styling also had personality. And that is what makes a red-carpet look memorable. 5. Demi Moore proved that a little black dress can still surprise us

Demi Moore proved that a little black dress can still surprise us (Instagram)

Demi Moore was one of the evening's honourees, receiving the Giving Tree Award, but her red-carpet look deserves its own moment of appreciation. The actor chose a black Carolina Herrera dress with ruffle detailing and an oversized blue bow. The dramatic bow added a playful burst of colour to an otherwise classic black ensemble, giving the look a distinctive finish. It's a reminder that a black dress doesn't have to be predictable. Sometimes all it needs is one unexpected detail to turn a familiar silhouette into something worth remembering. The oversized bow did exactly that. The red carpet verdict: More personality, please The best thing about this year's Baby2Baby Gala red carpet was the variety. Katy Perry played with proportions, Cardi B went unapologetically theatrical, Kerry Washington made fringe feel fresh, Ciara embraced sheer glamour, and Demi Moore gave the classic black dress a playful twist. There was no single formula for getting dressed, and that made the fashion far more interesting. Not every look needed a dramatic train or a thousand embellishments. Some simply needed a strong silhouette and one detail that made you look twice. If this red carpet proved anything, it is that the best-dressed celebrities aren't necessarily the ones wearing the most expensive-looking outfits. They're the ones who know exactly how much drama their look needs, and when to turn it all the way up. Similar stories for you: Loved Malaika Arora's saree with a belt? Here's how to recreate the look ₹5 lakh gown">Koffee with Karan 9 fashion: Kiara's red dress, Rashmika's ₹5 lakh gown Aneet Padda's gota patti suit is your cue to try this festive classic

Best-dressed stars at Baby2Baby Gala 2026: FAQs When was the Baby2Baby Gala 2026 held? Who was honoured at the Baby2Baby Gala 2026? Which designer did Cardi B wear at the Baby2Baby Gala? What did Katy Perry wear to the Baby2Baby Gala 2026?