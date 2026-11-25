Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina offered a glimpse into his home in Delhi in a video shared by Curly Tales on November 22, taking viewers on a tour of the space and sharing stories behind some of its most personal corners. From cricket memorabilia and family portraits to a rooftop garden and a kitchen filled with familiar flavours, the home reflects Raina’s life beyond the cricket field.

Located in Vasant Vihar, the house is home to Raina, his wife Priyanka and their children. During the tour, the cricketer showed host Kamiya Jani some of the keepsakes and spaces that hold special meaning for him. (Also read: Step inside Miley Cyrus’s rock-and-roll-inspired Los Angeles home, designed by her mother Tish Cyrus )

A wall filled with cricket memories One of the first things Suresh Raina showed during the home tour was a wall dedicated to his cricketing journey. The painting, gifted to him by his wife Priyanka, traces some of the defining moments of his career, including his achievement of becoming the first Indian cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats. The home also features family photographs, including pictures of the couple and their children, adding a personal touch to the interiors.

The house brings together a largely black-and-white colour scheme with shades of grey, while artwork and decorative accents add colour to the spaces. The spacious living room flows into the dining area, creating an open, connected layout. A grey sofa and matching carpet anchor the seating area, with a metallic coffee table featuring a marble top adding to the contemporary look. Large windows allow natural light to filter into the room, making the space feel bright and welcoming.

There are also separate seating corners, each with its own focal point. One faces a colourful Tree of Life painting, while another is arranged near a display shelf showcasing Raina’s cricketing achievements. The shelf brings together trophies, certificates, signed bats, caps and medals from his years on the field. A white piano is another interesting addition to the home, and Raina revealed that he enjoys playing it.