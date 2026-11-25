As a skincare, haircare , and bodycare enthusiast, I am always keen to experiment with new products entering the market. However, I am equally particular about the ingredients and brands I choose. Recently, while scrolling through social media, I came across Lush, a premium skincare and bodycare brand known for its interesting range of products. After exploring its website, I decided to give a few of its offerings a try. Here is a look at the products I tested and how they worked for me.

First impression The products arrived in a cardboard box, with each item packed separately. They were also grouped by category, making it easier to identify and organise them before use.

Which product impressed me the most? With winter around the corner, I decided to start with the foot cream, and I absolutely loved its texture and fragrance. I apply it every night before going to bed, and its intensely moisturising balm, infused with a refreshing orange scent, helps keep my feet soft and odour-free. It is enriched with castor oil, which helps lubricate the skin and cuticles, while glycerine locks in moisture, and emollient orange peel wax helps protect the skin.

Another product I enjoyed using was the body scrub, enriched with sea salt. It has certainly elevated my bathing experience. It gently exfoliates the skin, helping remove dead skin cells, and its fragrance is an added bonus.

The toner was another standout product for me. I often use it during my workout sessions to feel fresh and rejuvenated. However, one downside is that my skin tends to feel a little dry after using it.

The shower gel, on the other hand, did not impress me as much. It felt like any other regular body wash, with neither much lather nor a fragrance that I particularly enjoyed. The shampoo and conditioner also felt fairly ordinary, without anything particularly distinctive that made them stand out from the usual haircare products I use.