Winter skin feeling dry and grimy? Try this 3-step gentle exfoliation routine

The winter season is here, and the moistureless air is making your skin drier than usual. But during this time as well, a few mindful habits can help you keep your skin refreshed and well-hydrated. Exfoliation is one of the common solutions to make the skin feel clean inside and out, but it can sometimes be too harsh, especially during winter when the skin is already drier and more sensitive. This is where gentle exfoliation steps in, as the technique is less harsh and it cleans without stripping away any essential moisture. Exfoliation can also be gentle. (Picture credit: Freepik )

ALSO READ: Calming to deep-cleansing: Why clay masks deserve a spot on your skincare beyond just your occasional spa-day pampering

HT Lifestyle reached out to beauty expert with over three decades of experience, Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, who revealed the steps of gentle exfoliation.

She explained why extra precaution is needed when considering exfoliation. “Winter skin is delicate. The cold strips moisture, indoor heating dries you out further, and suddenly your face feels tight, flaky, and sensitive. Exfoliation is essential, but in winter, it's not about scrubbing hard; it’s about treating your skin with care.”

But the beauty expert assured that with gentle exfoliation, the skin doesn't look dull because you are not removing the essential oils. The skin stays calm and glowing all season. Gentle exfoliation removes dead skin cells, but it does so without disrupting the skin's moisture barrier, allowing your skin to stay soft and healthy even in harsh winter months.



Blossom Kochhar listed three essential steps of gentle exfoliation:

STEP 1: Prep with a comfort cleanser

Blossom listed this homemade cleanser that you need to apply before exfoliation. The ingredients are:

1 spoon of fresh milk cream

A tiny pinch of turmeric

“Milk cream melts away surface impurities. Turmeric soothes irritation and brings down redness. This step ensures your skin is cushioned and ready for gentle exfoliation," she said. Milk cream acts as a nourishing cleanser, while turmeric is a calming agent for irritated skin.

STEP 2: Use a mild, moisture-loving exfoliator

“Winter leads to dry skin, which requires the gentlest scrub possible," the beauty expert added, reminding that the exfoliation cannot be harsh or scratchy.

She shared these two ingredients, which make for a natural cleanser:

1 tsp oatmeal

¼ tsp sandalwood powder

She also outlines the reasons why these two ingredients work so well for gentle exfoliation:

Oatmeal hydrates while exfoliating, so your skin doesn’t lose moisture.

Sandalwood cools, calms, and reduces sensitivity.

Blossom further advised that the exfoliation needs to be done with a light touch, especially in the winter. She elaborated, “Massage it very lightly for 1–2 minutes. Focus on the nose, chin, and forehead. Rinse with lukewarm water; hot water steals hydration instantly.”

STEP 3: Lock it all in overnight

Now, after you are done with exfoliation, this is the moment when your skin is most receptive, as per beauty expert Blossom. Your skin absorbs the nourishment. She recommended these ingredients to make a post-exfoliation concoction that soothes, hydrates, and locks in moisture for the night.

These are the ingredients she mentioned:

Milk cream

A few drops of glycerine

A few drops of castor oil

A splash of rose water

“Apply generously on the face, neck, and hands. Leave overnight. Wake up with soft, cushioned, deeply nourished skin.”

The beauty expert also shared this routine for exfoliation, along with other healthy habits that keep your skin glowing:

Exfoliate 1–2 times a week only.

Always moisturise immediately afterwards.

Drink water + include healthy fats (almonds, ghee, seeds).

Stick to lukewarm water for rinsing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.