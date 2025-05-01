Are you exfoliating the right way? Signs you may be doing too much or not enough
Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and makes your skin glow. But doing too much or too less can have a negative impact on skin texture.
Is your skin appearing dull despite your best efforts? Even if you use the best cleansers or moisturisers, built-up dead skin cells and grime can block your glow. Exfoliation is one of the ways to breathe some life into lacklustre skin. But in the pursuit of freshening up your skin, it’s easy to get carried away and over-exfoliate. So, how do you draw the fine line and avoid overdoing it?
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Khushboo Jha, MD, Chief Dermatologist and Founder of One Skin Clinic in Faridabad, shared how you can exfoliate the right way.
Dr Khushboo Jha explained the process of skin exfoliation and said,"Skin exfoliation is a process that removes dead skin cells from the skin surface, making the skin brighter and assisting in unclogging the skin pores. It is also a great way to improve the skin’s texture and improve the absorption of skincare products into the skin."
Here's the entire guide Dr Jha shared with us to understand if you are exfoliating the right way or not:
How to know if you are over or under-exfoliating?
- Signs of over-exfoliation: When your skin shows certain signs such as redness, irritated skin patches, burning sensation, stinging after applying any product, skin tightness, dryness or inflammation, it shows that it is over-exfoliated and you need to slow down a bit.
- Signs of under-exfoliation: The signs that occur if your skin is underexfoliated include dull skin and an uneven skin tone, the occurrence of frequent breakouts, clogged skin pores, rough skin, uneven application of makeup products and flaky patches on the skin when moisturiser is applied.
How to exfoliate the right way, based on your skin type?
Exfoliation routine depending upon the skin type -
Oily skin
- Exfoliate 2–3 times a week
- Use salicylic acid (BHA) based exfoliators to unclog pores
- Avoid harsh scrubs; opt for gentle chemical exfoliants
Dry skin
- Exfoliate 1–2 times a week
- Choose mild exfoliators like lactic acid (AHA)
- Follow with a hydrating serum and moisturiser immediately
Sensitive skin
- Exfoliate once every 10–14 days
- Stick to very mild options like polyhydroxy acids (PHAs)
- Avoid physical scrubs; patch test chemical exfoliants first
Combination skin
- Exfoliate 1–2 times a week, adjusting frequency based on oilier vs. drier areas
- Alternate between BHAs for the oily T-zone and AHAs for the drier cheeks
Normal skin
- Exfoliate 1–2 times a week
- Use gentle AHAs like glycolic acid
- Maintain consistency but avoid overdoing it
Dos and Don'ts of exfoliation
- Always moisturise after exfoliating to restore the skin barrier.
- Apply sunscreen daily; exfoliated skin is more prone to sun damage.
- Avoid exfoliating active acne aggressively; it can worsen inflammation
- If using retinoids or strong actives, reduce exfoliation frequency to prevent irritation.
- Listen to your skin; if it feels irritated, pause exfoliation until it recovers.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
