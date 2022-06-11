Beauty and skincare tips: Here's why moisturisers and body lotions should be your BFF, be it any weather or skin type

Skin is healthy when it is well hydrated and nourished as skin is the body's first line of defence and protects the inner organs, helps in thermoregulation, fights off disease causing organisms and does this job through the year hence, it needs be nourished also throughout the year. Moisturising is not just a winter-specific activity as skin can get dehydrated all year round and a dehydrated skin cannot do it's job well.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Merin Liza Jacob, Co Founder of Green And Beige, asserted, “What one needs round the year is a deep moisturization that lasts for a longer time. A good daily moisturization for your skin is necessary regime to maintain your skin's moisture barrier and to prevent, repair environmental damage to your skin.”

Dr Sanchit Sharma, Founder and Director of Ayouthveda, explained, “Summer season comes with harsh sun rays, especially in India where temperature crosses 40 degrees in many parts. As much as we take care of our face, we often forget to nourish our body skin. It is equally important to nourish our body as it protects and hydrates deep layers. Many people think that body lotions should only be applied in winter, but this is a huge misconception. No matter what your skin type is, you’ll find a moisturizer for it that must be applied the entire year."

He added, “Going back and forth between extreme heat conditions and air conditioning can dehydrate our skin and make it look dull. A moisturizer must be incorporated into your daily skincare regime to keep your skin young and protect it against environmental damage. An excellent lightweight moisturizer with some SPF should be a perfect fit for your summer skincare as it will protect your skin from the sun and provide elasticity to your skin in the long run. Just remember to apply body lotions within 10-15 minutes after your shower routine, especially when you exfoliate. Therefore, be it any weather or skin type, moisturizers should be your best friend to maintain younger-looking skin.”

According to Dr Chytra V Anand, Founder of Kosmoderma Clinics, winters can certainly be harsh on our skin, leaving it void of all moisture but the ones that follow the CTM (Cleanse, Tone, Moisturise) routine religiously, tend to forget about the rest of their bodies. She said, “Our faces are usually pampered with serums and moisturisers, but our bodies need attention too. The scorching summer heat causes us to sweat profusely, resulting in moisture loss from the skin. Besides, when we spend long hours out in the sun, it can lead to dehydration, making our skin dry, red, and irritated. Lotions, as we all know, have the capacity to restore and seal the moisture in our skin. One of the simplest ways to ensure moisture retention is to slather on a generous amount of lotion that’s formulated with nourishing ingredients to leave your skin soft and supple.”

She revealed, “Some of the best ingredients to look for in your body moisturisers include emollients like hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising additives like ceramides and oils derived from avocado or jojoba. You can also look for formulas containing free, radical-fighting antioxidants like vitamins B, C, or E. Ensure you opt for SPF-enriched body lotions that will offer sufficient protection when you’re outdoors and exposed to direct sunlight. Lotions with broad-spectrum protection with at least SPF 50+ PA+++. If you are indoors, SPF 30+ would be ideal. Applying body lotion in summer can help prevent the skin from sagging and ageing and voila! Supple, soft and youthful skin all day, every day!”