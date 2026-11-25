According to Dr Kumar, feeling sleepy in a moving car, particularly during long journeys, is a combination of sensory stimulation, brain activity, environmental factors, and the body's natural sleep regulation mechanisms. “The rhythmic motion of the vehicle, repetitive vibrations, and relatively monotonous surroundings can have a calming effect on the brain,” highlighted Dr Kumar. Unlike walking or engaging in an activity that requires active movement, sitting passively in a car reduces sensory engagement and physical stimulation, making it easier for the brain to drift towards sleep.

Do you also feel sleepy while travelling in a car? You are not the only one to feel that. Feeling sleepy in a moving vehicle is a combination of several factors. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle, Dr Shiva Kumar R, senior neurologist at Poorna Neuro Holistic Care and Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru, explains the science behind this.

Dr Kumar highlighted that the continuous, low-frequency vibrations and gentle swaying of a moving vehicle may also influence brain activity associated with relaxation and sleep onset. This repetitive motion can act as a soothing stimulus, somewhat similar to the rocking motion that helps infants fall asleep. When the visual environment is also repetitive, such as watching the road, passing trees, or highway scenery, the brain receives fewer novel stimuli to maintain alertness.

Circadian rhythm According to Dr Kumar, another important factor is the body's circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep and wake cycle. If a person is travelling during their usual sleeping hours, after lunch, early in the morning, or late at night, the natural dip in alertness can become more pronounced. Sleep deprivation, inadequate sleep the previous night, heavy meals, dehydration, and warm cabin temperatures can further contribute to drowsiness.

In some individuals, motion-related sensory input may also contribute to relaxation by reducing the need for active postural adjustments, particularly when they are seated comfortably and not required to perform any task.