Are expensive shampoos really better for your hair? An expert explains whether premium haircare is worth the money
From premium salon brands to budget-friendly buys, here's what experts say about choosing the right shampoo for your hair.
With premium haircare brands promising salon-like results at home, it can be tempting to believe that a higher price tag means better hair. However, the right shampoo depends on several factors beyond its cost. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Swetha Sridhar, Medical Director, Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, to decode the difference between expensive and affordable shampoos and explain what your hair and scalp really need.
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Are expensive shampoos worth the splurge?
According to Dr Swetha, expensive shampoos are not necessarily better. The price of a shampoo does not determine how effectively it cleans the scalp or improves hair health. What matters more is the formulation and whether it addresses the individual's specific scalp and hair needs. A good shampoo should effectively remove excess oil, sweat, product buildup, and environmental pollutants without excessively stripping the scalp's natural barrier.
“Some premium shampoos may contain sophisticated conditioning agents, specific active ingredients, or better cosmetic formulations that improve softness, manageability, and the feel of the hair,” highlighted Dr Swetha. However, these benefits do not necessarily justify a higher price for everyone. For example, someone with a normal scalp and healthy hair may do perfectly well with a reasonably priced shampoo.
How to choose the right shampoo?
According to Dr Swetha, it is important to distinguish between the scalp and the hair shaft. Shampoo primarily needs to be selected according to scalp requirements, while conditioners and other hair products can be used to address dryness, frizz, or damage along the hair length.
If someone has dandruff, seborrhoeic dermatitis or another scalp condition, a medicated shampoo containing an appropriate active ingredient may be more useful than an expensive cosmetic shampoo.
Dr Swetha recommends that consumers look beyond branding and price and check the ingredients, formulation, and intended purpose of the product. A more expensive shampoo is not automatically a more effective one.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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