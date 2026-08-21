What is the viral shampoo ginger and should you use it?

Native to Southeast Asia and traditionally used in Hawaii, the tropical plant develops cone-like flower heads that hold a clear, gel-like liquid. Used as a hair rinse and conditioner for generations, its squeeze-and-apply appeal has now found a new audience among natural beauty enthusiasts.

In June, actor and travel creator Shenaz Treasury shared a Reel demonstrating the plant, which crossed 9.2M views, while physician and creator Dr Kunal Sood posted about it earlier this month. Now, the trend has resurfaced yet again, with a recent Reel clocking 11.8M views (see left).

If your Reels feed has lately been serving up a reddish, pinecone-shaped flower being squeezed like a shampoo bottle, you are not alone. Zingiber zerumbet aka awapuhi or shampoo ginger is back in the beauty spotlight.

Can it replace your shampoo? Not quite, say dermatologists. Dr Nivedita Dadu, founder and chief dermatologist, Dadu Medical Centre, says the liquid can make hair feel “softer, smoother, and easier to detangle”. “However, I wouldn’t consider it a substitute for regular shampoo, especially if your scalp is oily or exposed to pollution and styling products every day. It simply doesn’t have the cleansing ability needed to remove buildup effectively,” she cautions.

Instead, Dr Dadu suggests using it after cleansing, as a conditioner, or as a short pre-wash treatment, following a patch test: “Because even botanical ingredients can sometimes irritate sensitive scalps.”

Botanical boost, not miracle fix Dr Akriti Gupta, founder of Jivisha Clinics, says that this natural cleaner could help those looking to reduce dryness or frizz. “Think of it as a botanical conditioner rather than a miracle treatment,” she says.

However, those with eczema, psoriasis or a sensitive scalp should consult a dermatologist before making it part of their routine. Cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra also recommends testing it on a small section first.