Amazon Great Indian Festival beauty deals: Best offers on skincare, makeup, haircare and more

Amazon Great Indian Sale is live: Check out deals on skincare, hair care and makeup (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less The much-awaited festive shopping season is here, and beauty enthusiasts have another reason to browse their wish lists. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 begins for all customers on October 8, with early deals already available across categories. Amazon has announced discounts of up to 80% across fashion and beauty, making the sale a good opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials as well as products that usually sit higher on the beauty shopping list.

From skincare and makeup to haircare, fragrances and personal care, there is plenty to explore. The key, however, is to shop by category rather than getting carried away by every deal banner. Here are the beauty subcategories worth checking during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

1. Skincare at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Sale Skincare is one of the biggest categories to explore during the sale. This is a good time to replenish everyday products such as face cleansers, moisturisers and sunscreens, especially if they are already part of your routine. Today is the right time to look for face cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens and SPF, face serums, toners and essences, face masks, exfoliators, eye creams, lip care, anti-ageing skincare, and acne and blemish care.

If you have been waiting to try an ingredient-led serum or a premium moisturiser, a sale can also make it easier to fit it into your budget. However, check the product's ingredients and reviews instead of choosing it only because the discount looks attractive.