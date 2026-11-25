As an early 2000s kid, I have always had a soft spot for Rowan Atkinson's Mr Bean. His goofy antics still make Mr Bean my comfort show, but there is one episode in which I saw my burnout adult self in him. In ‘Goodnight Mr Bean,’ he shows just how painstaking the process of falling asleep can be. Frustrated by how evasive sleep is, he counts sheep.

One night, I decided to stop stressing over why I could not sleep and picked up my long-abandoned e-reader. And over a fortnight, I monitored the changes in my sleep.

My teenage self came to my rescue. Sometimes, when you hit a dead end, you need to take a few steps back to gather momentum to push through. As an avid reader in school, I never had cause to file a scornful chargesheet against sleep.

I walked for a good hour after dinner, but still nothing could rid me of my nightly boredom and the resultant hide-and-seek with petulant sleep. So, all I could do was sulk, check the time left till my morning alarm and turn green with envy while the city and my phone were both in sleep mode.

Before I villanise sleep any further, I must also confess that my usual days would comprise a hectic lineup of running errands, work and a dozen other responsibilities of living alone in a metro city. Naturally, my mind would still be buzzing. Unwinding and drifting off felt like a distant fantasy.

I will begrudgingly admit that I have tried counting sheep, counting backwards, practising breathing techniques and working my way through an entire smorgasbord of textbook tricks to fall asleep. I would toss and turn, kick one foot out under the blanket (daringly, bed monster, bogeyman be damned), set the perfect room temperature, put on my softest sleep mask, and even flip my pillow to the cooler side. But I would still be bored, as sleep would keep testing my patience before finally relenting sometime late. The nightly tug of war was dreadful.

What did I observe with my sleep as I read for 2 weeks? However melancholic you feel at night, if you are getting back into late-night reading, I would advise saving the heavy hitters like existential literature from big guns like Dostoevsky for later. I started with Notes from Underground, and I could practically hear the gears in my brain turning as I tried to work out what the unreliable, self-pitying narrator meant. It took more concentration than I could muster, realistically, in the dead of night.

I will admit, rather sheepishly, that the first night was a bit of a flop. I gave up, let alone annotating, and opened Instagram, where a quick scroll felt like a breath of fresh air. Attention span is tricky, especially in this day and age. During the day, I could give a long passage my full attention, but by bedtime, my thumb wanted to run a digital marathon on my feed.

The next night, I picked a genre I find easy to get lost in. Few things call to me quite like a good thriller, so I went with Marcus Kliewer's We Used to Live Here. The premise is simple. A family randomly turns up at the door, and the father says he grew up in the house and would love to show his family around. Uninvited guests who overstay, and strange things start happening. Eerie, creepy and right up my alley.

Now, the genre itself was not the game changer. Yes, personally, but certainly it is not universal. For me, it was having a story to get lost in and not be bored at night. Restlessness must have a creative outlet.

Changes I observed I saw clear differences. By day ten, sleeping would feel organic to me, instead of wondering, ‘Why am I still awake?’ I am cringing at the stupid decisions the narrator made.

Sleep's nature also changed. It became very restorative. One minute, I am reading about a snowstorm and shadows lurking behind pine trees, and the next minute I am waking up to my alarm. Moreover, being a ‘thought daughter’, I pondered over my day's stress less, which, like a vicious cycle, would have kept me awake till late.

Morning grogginess has subsided substantially, and I am able to wake up on time, no more snoozing.

Reading is not a definite cure for sleepless nights. But it can be a usable tool. Reading calms down the mind, which has become a need of the hour in the age of constant overstimulation in lifestyle.

What did the doctor say? We asked a doctor to shed light on the correlation between sleep quality and nighttime reading. Dr Utkarsh Bhagat, Director & Senior Consultant- Neurosurgery, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, told us that there is indeed a positive benefit from reading, especially for those who find it difficult to switch off from daily stress and mental stimulation.

The neurologist described, “From a neurological perspective, engaging with calm, non-stimulating reading material can help reduce cognitive arousal by shifting attention away from persistent thoughts and worries, allowing the mind to gradually transition into a relaxed state. This association is also supported by a randomised clinical trial involving adult participants, which found that individuals who read a book before sleeping were more likely to report improved sleep quality compared to those who did not.”

But, what he reminded that there is no direct correlation between the pace of falling asleep and reading, no evidence for the same. Best to read as a sleep tool. If sleep trouble persists, the best course of action is to see a doctor.

The neurologist advised reading physical books, but with well-lit lamps or lights around. Those who want to read digitally can go for e-readers, as they use E Ink technology that mimics printed paper instead of shining bright light directly into your eye. Reading on a phone or tablet exposes you to blue light, which can interfere with melatonin secretion and the body's natural circadian rhythm.

All in all, I do intend to continue the habit of bedtime reading, not just as a sleep aid, but as something dear to me. I also recommend reading before sleep to those who are afflicted with bedtime boredom. More often than not sleep is on a run because you are bored and choose to overthink about what you better comeback you could have come up with.