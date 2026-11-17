Winter air pollution pushes the air quality index towards concerning levels, posing a serious health hazard and causing several distressing symptoms. Most are aware of the respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms, but there are neurological side effects of being exposed to poor air quality.

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Let's take a closer look at these symptoms and how they may affect you. Dr Ravindra Srivastava, director and neurosurgeon at ShardaCare-Healthcity, told HT Lifestyle that poor quality may cause different neurological issues.

“People may experience headaches, worsening migraine episodes, dizziness, mental fatigue and disturbances in sleep, particularly when exposed to high concentrations of particulate matter such as PM2.5,” Dr Srivastava said, suggesting that the effects of pollution may also impact how well you sleep, concentrate and feel throughout the day.

Now, let's understand why pollution may lead to such neurological problems.

How can air pollution trigger headaches and migraines? Headaches and migraines may worsen with exposure to air pollution, as the neurologist described how fine particulate matter and other airborne pollutants can trigger inflammatory responses and increase oxidative stress within the body. These processes influence the nervous system and cause headache. Those who already experience migraines may see an increase in frequency or intensity of episodes.

The link between pollution and neurological health may partly involve systemic inflammation. He said, "Pollutants may also affect blood vessel function and contribute to systemic inflammation, both of which are relevant to neurological health. However, the relationship between air pollution and migraine is complex, and pollution should be considered one of several possible triggers rather than the sole cause.”