Vet shares ways to keep your pets active at home when severe pollution levels force them indoors

On days with high pollution levels, outdoor activities may come with potential health risks, especially for cardiovascular and respiratory health. This applies to your pets too. It is disheartening to see your dogs, who wag their tail and jump excitedly at the word ‘walk,’ miss out on their favourite activity, especially on polluted days. But this does not mean you have to put their physical activity on hold.

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Therefore, we asked a vet how pet parents can keep their pets active indoors on polluted days. Dr Reshma Konaraddi, BVSc & AH - Product Executive, Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd, shared simple ways to keep pets physically active and mentally stimulated when outdoor activities are limited.

Without their usual walks, you may notice your pets biting and chewing things or having sudden bouts of zoomies. The vet shared that this can stem from boredom rather than bad behaviour. "A small flat can still work as a playground,” he noted.

Here are some of the ways you can keep your pet active:

Make room for movement You do not need a large home to keep your pet moving. Dr Konaraddi suggested using a corridor for a game of fetch or playing hide-and-seek: ask your pet to wait, hide behind a door and call them. You can also create a simple obstacle course with cushions, a chair to weave around and a blanket tunnel to crawl through.

For dogs who know how to ‘drop it,' tug-of-war is another option. Cats, meanwhile, need to climb and pounce. The expert recommended that a cat tree or a secure window perch can give them somewhere to explore, and a feather-wand game lets them practise their hunting skills.

Keep their minds busy “Thinking tires a pet as much as running does,” Konaraddi said.

She recommended hiding treats around the room for a ‘find it’ game or using puzzle toys and snuffle mats to make their mealtimes more fun.

Sharing how to make mealtimes more fun, she added, “Kibble in a plastic bottle with holes (cap removed), makes a rolling puzzle, and a treat hidden in a knotted towel gives your pet something to untangle. Teach a new trick like a spin or handshake."