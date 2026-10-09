What benefits does cardiovascular exercise offer your body? Here's how you can choose the perfect cardio machine for your home gym

5 best cardio machines to add to your home gym (Unsplash) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Finding time to go to the gym can be tough. Solve it by bringing effective cardio machines home. These machines can help you lose weight and reach your fitness goals. With the right cardio equipment at home, you can burn calories, improve your heart health, and boost your overall well-being. Adding cardio exercises to your routine can enhance your daily life. These exercises strengthen your heart and lungs, increasing blood and oxygen flow to your muscles. To get the most benefit from cardio workouts while staying comfortable, consider using top fitness equipment. Benefits of cardio exercises Cardio exercises offer many benefits beyond weight loss. Learning more about them can boost your overall health. It helps your heart stay healthy: Exercising helps your heart and lungs work better. It lowers blood pressure and reduces the chances of heart disease. Reduces stress: Regular cardio workouts can lower stress, boost your energy, and help you sleep better. Weight management: These exercises help you burn calories and lose excess fat. Enhances stamina: Cardiovascular exercises improve your stamina. They help you work out longer, which improves fitness. Improves metabolism: Cardio exercises help boost your metabolism, which is how fast your body burns calories. This can improve your fitness level. Supports brain function: They can improve how well you think by increasing blood flow and oxygen to your brain. This can improve focus, concentration, and decision-making. How do I choose the perfect cardio machine for a home gym? To choose the best cardio machine, consider your fitness goals, available space, and personal preferences. Consider the type of exercise you enjoy. Check the machine’s features, size, and durability. Choose equipment that offers a variety of workout programs. Pick one that accurately tracks your heart rate, distance, speed, and calories burned. Look at the benefits of each product listed here. Choose the one that best meets your fitness needs. Best cardio machines for home gym We have listed essential cardio machines for a home gym. These top recommendations will help you stay healthy and fit at home. 1. Exercise Bike

Exercise bikes offer safe, low-impact workouts that are easy on your joints. They help build leg muscle, improve heart health, and support weight loss. This air bike provides a comfortable workout for both the upper and lower body. Its air resistance system lets you adjust the intensity, making it ideal for beginners and advanced users. Consider the Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike. It has a strong flywheel, a heart rate sensor, an LCD display, and adjustable height. This reliable exercise bike can help you tone your muscles and lose weight. 2. Elliptical Trainer

2 . MAXPRO MP6066 2-in-1 Elliptical Cross Trainer & Exercise Bike for Home Gym | 8kg Flywheel | 8-Level Resistance | LCD Display | Adjustable Seat | Hand Pulse Sensor Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Elliptical trainers offer a full-body workout that is easy on your joints. They strengthen your upper and lower body, burn calories, and improve balance and coordination. If you want to get fit at home with this effective cardio machine, consider the WELCARE Maxpro MP 6066 Elliptical Cross Trainer. It allows you to track your progress and set fitness goals. 3. Treadmill

Treadmills make it easy to walk, jog, or run indoors. They can help you improve your heart health, burn calories, and track your progress. You can change the speed and incline to fit your fitness level and goals. The Fitkit FT100 Series DC-Motorised Treadmill is a great choice for your home workout. It provides a smooth, comfortable running experience, and you can manually adjust the incline for added challenge. You can also track your speed, distance, and calories burned to stay motivated. 4. Pedal Exerciser

Looking for an easy workout to keep your heart healthy? Try a pedal exerciser. These compact, portable devices improve blood flow, strengthen leg muscles, and work while you sit or stand. They’re perfect for staying active during quiet activities. The Reach Mini Bike Digital Pedal Exercise Machine could be just what you need. Place it under your desk or next to your sofa and exercise while you watch TV or work. You can adjust the resistance to change workout intensity, making it suitable for everyone. This compact, folding pedal exerciser helps strengthen your arms and legs and boosts your stamina. Stay active and burn calories easily with this mini cycle pedal exerciser! 5. Step Machine

A step machine is one of the best cardio machines for home workouts because it simulates climbing stairs. This gives you a strong lower-body workout that helps tone your leg muscles, improve heart health, and burn calories. If you want to strengthen and shape your lower body, consider the Reach STEPEZ Mini Elliptical Stepper Machine. It is sturdy, compact, and has adjustable resistance, making it great for home use. It offers 8 resistance levels to challenge both beginners and experienced users alike.