Pregnant Lisa Haydon works out on new cardio machine: Thanks hubby for best gift

  • Lisa Haydon recently shared videos of herself working out on her new cardio machine. If you look carefully, you will see that the actor has placed it in her bathroom. The mother-of-two says, "It's the spot least disruptive to the house."
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon has always been a fitness freak. From surfing to hiking with her sons, the actor manages to get in some or the other form of work out even with her busy schedule. She is now taking steps to make sure that it remains this way during her pregnancy as well. So in order to exercise every day, Lisa ordered a new gym equipment to her home. Now, this is what we call true passion.

The Queen actor had recently shared Instagram stories of her new spinning cycle being installed at her home and today she shared clips of herself sweating it out in her 'home gym'. For the at-home exercise session, the 34-year-old wore a basic white baggy T-shirt which she teamed with a pair of black mini cycling shorts. Lisa completed the look with a pair of black sports shoes and tied her hair in a ponytail to keep them off her face.

The first clip that shows her on the spinning cycle while looking out of the window at the lush greenery was captioned, "It's the spot least disruptive to the house, ok a girl's gotta get it done somewhere. (sic)." If you look carefully, you will realise that Lisa has had the equipment placed right in the middle of her bathroom.

Lisa Haydon shares new fitness video(Instagram/lisahaydon)
Lisa Haydon shares new fitness video(Instagram/lisahaydon)

The other clip that showed the actor working out was captioned, "Dino got me this bike for our 6 year anniversary ... It's the best gift ever cuz we live on a mountain, kids, other stuff always a priority and getting anywhere for a workout was getting close to impossible. Having this in the house is so easy to squeeze in. I love cardio too and this is nice and low impact and still a super good burn thanks hub (sic)."

Lisa Haydon shares new fitness video(Instagram/lisahaydon)
Lisa Haydon shares new fitness video(Instagram/lisahaydon)

If this won't inspire you to exercise on a Sunday, then we don't know what will.

This baby will be Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani's third kid together. They have two babies: Zack (3) and Leo (1).

