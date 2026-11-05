Doctor warns of dry cough, upper respiratory tract infections as pollution levels soar in Delhi and Mumbai: Precautions and symptoms

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subho Sarkar, consultant, pulmonary and sleep medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, explained how, with Delhi, Mumbai, and other regions recording an increase in upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) and dry cough, the rising pollution levels and seasonal smog are also a part of the reason. He also delved into what measures people can take to protect themselves, especially those with chronic diseases, symptoms to watch out for, and more.

The pollution levels are increasingly getting worse as winters arrive in India, and they come with a host of allergies and other lung-related diseases. This week, major cities like Delhi and Mumbai woke up to severe pollution levels. While Delhi's live AQI stood at 580 on Thursday morning, according to AQI.in, Mumbai's AQI was 163. With PM2.5 at 366 µg/m³ and PM10 at 419 µg/m³, it placed the national capital in the ‘hazardous’ category and ranked 22nd among the world's most polluted cities.

He cautioned: “People suffering from heart diseases might see an escalation of their condition due to pollution, which affects the heart and blood vessels as it causes inflammation in the body.” Moreover, air pollution is not an infection itself, but it makes people more susceptible to infections by impairing the body's immune system.

“Air pollution irritates the air passages and leads to coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and exacerbation of asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” Dr Subho stressed. According to him, air pollution may aggravate nasal allergies and make it hard to recover from a respiratory infection.

According to Dr Subho, it is possible to reduce exposure to such pollution by monitoring the air quality index (AQI) before heading out and avoiding time spent outdoors when pollution levels are high. He added, “If it is important to go out, then one should wear an N95 mask that fits properly instead of a surgical or cloth mask, since this provides some level of protection from fine particle pollution. Windows should remain closed during periods of maximum pollution, but ventilation is necessary when the outdoor air is not polluted.”

Which groups are at higher risk and should take extra precautions? Dr Subho listed the groups at higher risk and those who should take extra precautions during severe pollution levels, thus requiring more attention:

Young children

elderly

pregnant women

patients suffering from allergic reactions: asthma, COPD, lung fibrosis, cardiovascular disorders, and low immune system “The reason is that the respiratory rate in children is higher while the lungs are developing, while in the elderly, the capacity to deal with breathing issues may be reduced due to low reserves. Meanwhile, residents living on busy roads and workers spending time in open environments are exposed to greater risks,” he explained.

What symptoms should people watch out for, and when should they seek medical attention? Symptoms to look out for include worsening or prolonged cough, fever, wheezing, tightness or shortness of breath in the chest area, Dr Subho highlighted, adding that symptoms requiring consultation with the physician include persistent symptoms, high fever, and symptoms unresponsive to inhaler therapy.

Lastly, he stressed, “Urgent medical care is needed in the case of serious breathing problems, chest pain, blue colouring of the lips, mental confusion, fainting, coughing of blood or reduced oxygen saturation. Asthma and COPD patients should adhere to their action plans and not start antibiotics or steroids.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.